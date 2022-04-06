A SCOTTISH fibre cable technology company is to open its first US facility, creating 200 jobs, in a “landmark moment” for the firm.

Emtelle Group said it is to open a facility in Fletcher, North Carolina, which will see it take up residence in 300,000 square feet of factory space owned by Mainetti Retail Solutions, which is a partner to retail and apparel brands.

The Hawick-headquartered company, a global manufacturer of pre-connectorised blown fibre, cabling and ducted solutions which employs 700 staff worldwide, said the move will also further enhance its offering to the US “fibre to the x” – or fibre in a local loop – industry which it currently serves through existing supply agreements and distribution partners.

Emtelle’s cables are used in all stages of the networks developed by telecommunications firms, stretching from central hubs to individual homes.

The company said will be better positioned to serve its North American customer base by providing its first fully “Made in the USA”range of microducts, conduits and eventually its full complement of product solutions for fibre to the home applications, as a result of the investment.

The expansion also further increases Emtelle’s global footprint, it said, which includes its established manufacturing facilities in the UK, Denmark, Germany and the recently announced acquisition of Dubai-based telecoms ducts manufacturer AfriPipes.

Emtelle also said it has also expanded its UK manufacturing facilities into Wrexham in Wales, to support “unprecedented demand” in passive network solutions for its UK clients.

The firm said the raft of additional facilities will allow it to manufacture a core range of products to meet the demands of network operators, shortening supply chains and providing localised access to its market-leading solutions.

Tony Rodgers, Emtelle chief executive, said the US expansion marks a “landmark moment” for the business.

“With an estimated multi billion dollars to be invested in fibre roll-outs across the US in the next five years, the new manufacturing facility in Fletcher will better position us to ensure our customers across the US have access to our high-quality product range,” Mr Rodgers said. “FTTH rollouts across the US are accelerating at pace.

“Therefore, we must ensure that our North and South American customers have access to the same level of capacity and service to deliver as those in the rest of the world.

“The facility in North Carolina will help us achieve just that, as well as creating new jobs in the area and adding to our growing global workforce.”

Scott Modha: 'I’m looking forward to the first American-made microducts leaving our factory for our loyal US and Canadian customers.'

Emtelle has appointed, Scott Modha, its international business development manager, as vice-president of sales for North America.

Mr Modha said he is “excited and driven stepping into this new role”.

He said: “I’ve worked as part of the team working to grow the business to the stage where we can move forward and supply our North American customers with our fantastic range of products made on US soil.

“For several years, we have recognised the relevance of infrastructure products made in America, by American citizens.

“This expansion plan will improve our capability to service all customers in the region with high quality products that can be delivered in an improved time frame.

“I’m looking forward to the first American-made microducts leaving our factory for our loyal US and Canadian customers.”

Roberto Peruzzo, chief executive at Mainetti, said: “We are delighted that Emtelle will be expanding into the USA and onto the manufacturing site with Mainetti. The shared site will allow Mainetti and Emtelle to continue growing and providing strength in supply to customers in the USA.”

Emtelle emerged out of the plastic coat hanger business run in Jedburgh by Mainetti. Before Brexit, it bought a German rival under a €30 million (£28m) opening a location ideally placed to serve the markets of central and eastern Europe. The firm also opened a new facility at its Centre of Excellence in Hawick in 2020.