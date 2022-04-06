By Ian McConnell
Glasgow-based creative agency Bright Signals has increased its employee numbers from 31 to 45 after acquiring two other Scottish businesses.
Bright Signals has bought digital agency Three Part Story and Edinburgh-based advertising agency PUNK Creative.
It said the three agencies would now operate as a “single integrated team under the Bright Signals brand”.
Bright Signals noted that it creates and promotes a range of creative and interactive marketing content for brands including Edinburgh Gin, flight search engine Skyscanner, brewer Innis & Gunn, and bottled water producer Highland Spring. The agency added that PUNK and Three Part Story, which was known previously as Innovation Digital, “bring the likes of The Scottish Football Association, and Highland and Islands Enterprise to the stable”.
David Craik, founder and managing director of Bright Signals, said: “Our vision in creating Bright Signals was to take a more agile approach to marketing communications, leveraging the real-time feedback signals afforded by digital channels to test, iterate, and improve on risky fire-and-forget campaigns.
“Following the digital acceleration brought about by the pandemic, we’ve seen a marked increase in demand for a more integrated, or ‘full-funnel’ offering, where brand advertising and performance marketing are connected through sophisticated data and targeting.”
He added: “These acquisitions represent a step-change in our ability to meet that demand, with the PUNK team bringing extensive expertise in top-of-the-funnel strategy and creative advertising, while Three Part Story really bolster our capabilities in bottom-of-the-funnel web development and ecommerce.”
