A LONG-established dental practice in Balerno has joined an expanding Scottish dental group.

Artis Dental and Implant Studio has joined the Clyde Munro Dental Group with its two dentists and 10 support staff, and said it would be “business as usual” for its 4500 patients.

Founded 16 years ago by owner Brian Clough and his wife Edel, Artis Dental services has a thriving patient base in west Edinburgh but also further afield in St Andrews and the Scottish Borders.

Mr Clough, 57, who is in the second year of a Masters in Restorative Dentistry at Edinburgh University, said the acquisition would allow him to improve patient care by introducing the new techniques learned on the degree course.

Drawing on the resources of a large group like Clyde Munro will also ensure the continued high quality of care is maintained at Artis Dental while allowing an expansion of services and personnel.

Mr Clough said: “New regulations introduced as a result of the Covid pandemic have undoubtedly placed additional challenges and responsibilities on small independent dental practices.

“With Clyde Munro on board, it provides our practice with a level of support and investment that will ensure there is no drop in the level of service - and that patients in Balerno and the west of Edinburgh have access to some of the best dental services available anywhere.”

All of the team at Artis Dental, including dentist Ashleigh Meikle and Mr Clough are continuing to work at the practice.

Mr Clough said: “I still love being involved in patient care and this deal will free up time to allow me to complete my Masters and to put that learning into practice and to improve the services we can offer to patients. With Clyde Munro I am confident they will take the practice on to a new level and to the benefit of all patients who have put their trust in Artis Dental.”

Clyde Munro Dental Group is Scotland’s leading independent dental group with more than 50 practices across Scotland, employing more than 200 dentists, 400 staff and taking care of 460,000 patients.

Kirsty Dace, chief development officer with Clyde Munro, said: “Artis Dental and Implant Studio is an excellent addition to our network of family dentists and we are looking forward to working with Brian and his team to build on the strong platform that he has put in place in Balerno.

“His passion for dentistry shines through – highlighted by his return to his studies - and we will harness that care and enthusiasm to further improve dental services for patients in west Edinburgh, while supporting additional investment to introduce other services and to add to the existing staff’s expertise.”

As well as a presence in all of Scotland’s major cities, Clyde Munro owns practices from Orkney and the Highlands to the Scottish Borders.

The practice was acquired for an undisclosed sum.

