More than 60 of Glasgow's bars, restaurants, unique venues and makers are taking part in a campaign to celebrate local produce and businesses.

Spearheaded by Glasgow’s new hospitality-led food and drink campaign #MadeInGlasgow the theme celebrates "Scottish spring superstars" and offers local food and drink on the trail, which runs until the end of May.

Venues taking part in the initiative include newly added Crabshakk, Moskito, Julie Lin’s Gaga, Platform, Park Lane Market, Ubiquitous Chip, and modern Scottish pub, The Gate.

Heralding Scottish ingredients, UK’s Current Best Burger winner, El Perro Negro started developing its in house buns for its award-winning burgers during lockdown after supply troubles.

Nick Watkins, of El Perro Negro, said: “For us, the two big fundamentals in doing a great burger is to have great beef and a great bun.

“During lockdown we started developing an in house bun, after a bit of trial and error we settled on a hybrid brioche/Japanese milk bun.

“It looks great, provides just enough richness and holds up to all those meat juices and sauces no problem, and in our view, it’s the perfect bun."

He said: "It's what sets us apart from the rest and I think it paid a big part in us winning the national burger awards for a second time (the only ones to ever do it).”

Provenance is a key part with local dairy farms providing eggs and milk for its in house bun recipe. People can find them serving up exclusive specials as part of the Made In Glasgow trail this month.

In the East End, Celentano’s has combined their passion for Italian food, Asian seasoning and Scottish sustainable produce to create a Scottish linguine dish exclusively for the trail.

Featuring surf clams and cod cheeks sourced from small Scottish fish supplier David Lowrie based in Fife, along with wild garlic foraged by their chefs around different areas of Glasgow.

You can support local this spring by planning your own food and drink trail using the #MadeInGlasgow maps. Head to @experienceglasgow to download your trail.

Each participating business has created a special Scottish dish or signature drinks for you to enjoy in their venues and there's so much on offer from the campaign.

Funded by Experience Glasgow Food and Drink, the city’s regional food and drink group, via the VisitScotland Destination and Sector Fund, the collaborative initiative has been designed specifically to champion inspirational Glasgow food and drink heroes, encourage bookings, drive consumer confidence and tourism.

People are urged to follow @experienceglasgow, download maps, and share pictures using the hashtag #MadeinGlasgow on social media.

​