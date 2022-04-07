Braehead, the retail and leisure destination owned by property company SGS, has announced the opening of a new H&M store in May.
The centre’s existing H&M store will move from its current unit to a new, upgraded ground floor space, covering 17,000 square feet, on a 10-year lease.
The store will stock H&M’s wide selection of apparel, footwear and accessories for women, men and kids, as well as its Divided range for young adults.
The upgrade comes as the retailer steps up investment in both its physical and digital stores, with a renewed focus on the integrated customer experience, as well as sustainability.
The store’s design and offering will be developed in line with H&M’s intention to lead the transition to circular, climate-positive fashion.
H&M’s Garment Collection and Recycling service will be offered.
Launched in 2013, this scheme allows customers to donate any unwanted clothes and textiles, by any brand, whilst shopping in-store. All items are recycled with 0% going to landfill.
Founded in Sweden in 1947, H&M opened its first UK store in 1976. Over 40 years later, its UK and Ireland portfolio has grown to include more than 240 stores.
Steve Gray, of Global Mutual, said: “We are incredibly excited that H&M has opted to upgrade its offer here at Braehead, following many successful years at the centre. The brand has a large, loyal customer base here in Scotland, and we know our shoppers will be thrilled to hear the news.
“H&M is exactly the kind of tenant we want to attract and retain. Its emphasis on sustainability and commitment to climate positive fashion, as well as its investment strategy – which focuses on integration of the physical and digital experience – aligns with our own ethos and approach.
“The news is also indicative of continued stabilisation and returning confidence across the market. Retailers are once again out looking for space, as the uncertainty around Covid further subsides. They are, however, being more selective than before – with a renewed focus on quality – where healthy footfall is guaranteed and the neighbouring tenant mix is compelling. Prime space like that offered here at Braehead is therefore in high demand.”
Toni Galli, country manager for H&M UK & Ireland, said: “We can’t wait to open a new store in Braehead this spring.”
