GROWTH in permanent staff appointments across Scotland accelerated in March to the second-sharpest pace on record, according to a survey which highlights the strength of the labour market.
The “growing imbalance between demand for staff and supply of labour resulted in further marked increases in starting pay”, the latest Royal Bank of Scotland Report on Jobs found.
It noted the steep and accelerated increases in both permanent placements and temporary roles amid reports of greater market confidence.
The latest rise in permanent starting salaries was the fastest on record, and March data signalled a sixteenth consecutive monthly rise in permanent starting salaries across Scotland.
The rate of growth quickened slightly since February and was the second-sharpest since the survey began in 2003, while the rate of growth in permanent appointments in Scotland outpaced the UK-wide average for a third consecutive month.
Anecdotal evidence suggested that stronger market conditions and a surge in client demand drove the latest increase in permanent placements.
It comes against a backdrop of record UK job vacancies of 1.25 million,
Figures from the Office for National Statistics figures show that the number of people in employment in the UK is 32.5m, against 33.1m in the quarter prior to the pandemic.
Recruitment agencies linked higher starting salaries to efforts to attract candidates amid ongoing labour shortages.
Vacancies for permanent staff across Scotland expanded for the fourteenth successive month in March. The rate of growth was the quickest since last October.
The survey also found the the upturn in demand for permanent workers remained quicker than the UK-wide average. By sector, engineering and construction recorded the steepest increase in permanent vacancies, followed closely by IT and computing.
READ MORE: Tight labour market will not alleviate the squeeze on employee pay packets
Recruitment consultancies signalled an eighteenth straight monthly rise in temporary vacancies across Scotland. The rate of expansion was sharp, having accelerated to a three-month high, but was not as steep as that seen across the UK as a whole.
Recruiters indicated that the latest expansion was supported by rising business activity at clients as Covid-19 disruption subsided.
In contrast, temporary billings growth slowed to an 11-month low across the UK as a whole, and was not quite as sharp as that seen in Scotland.
The report said that recruiters across Scotland saw a “robust uplift” in hiring activity in March.
Sebastian Burnside, chief economist at Royal Bank of Scotland, said the data pointed to a further marked improvement in labour market conditions in March, fuelled by robust demand for staff.
“Permanent placements increased at the second-fastest rate on record, and temp billings growth quickened to the sharpest for five months,” said Mr Burnside.
“Furthermore, as overall demand for staff continued to increase, the data suggest that there will likely be further strong rises in recruitment activity in the months ahead.
"However, ongoing labour shortages do raise the question of how strong future increases in permanent placements and temp billings will be, as skill shortages limit firms’ ability to fill roles.
"Nevertheless, the competitive and tight labour market plays in favour of job seekers, with starting salary inflation hitting a fresh survey high in March.”
The report is compiled by S&P Global from responses to questionnaires sent to a panel of around 100 Scottish recruitment and employment consultancies.
Survey responses are collected in the second half of each month and indicate the direction of change compared to the previous month.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here