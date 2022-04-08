OMEGA Diagnostics has said it expects to report a 41 per cent increase in annual revenues to £12.3 million for the year ended March 31, 2022, as a dispute with the UK Government over an ill-fated Covid testing contract continues.

The company’s health and nutrition division contributed £8.6m of its revenues against £6.8m the year before.

The global health division, which includes HIV and Covid products, has also seen substantial growth in the period, up 97% to £3.8m.

CD4 HIV testing revenues increased to £1m from £100,000. Covid-19 related revenues contributed £2.6m, against £1.7m.

However, ongoing Covid income is expected to be minimal, it said.

“The company remains in dispute with the Department of Health and Social Care … at the company’s request, the DHSC is making arrangements to remove the government-funded equipment from the Alva site.”

Omega has sold its facility in Alva to a Chinese firm, but the company's plans to relocate to England were recently dealt a setback.

Shares in Omega closed at 5.15p, down 8.04%.