An organic food specialist is to open an urban garden in Glasgow after securing a 20-year-lease on a prime site in the south of the site.

Locavore said it had been in discussions with the council for five-years to take over Bellahouston Nursery, a former plant nursery within the park.

The company, which has three stores in the city, plans to offer community and individual growing plots a well as "scaling up" its own commercial operation as a hyper-local supplier of organic flowers, fruit and vegetables.

The owners said they hoped to create a leading urban growing site in Glasgow amid growing interest in food sustainability and long-running shortages of urban allotments.

The cost of living crisis is also said to be fuelling a rise in the numbers of people growing their own food.

A company spokesperson said: "We’ve been in discussion with Glasgow City Council about this site for almost five years so it is with delight and relief that earlier this month we finally signed a 20 year lease agreement with a right to renew for a further 20 years.

"This gives us long term security of the site and allows us to plan and invest for the long term to create a leading urban food growing site in Glasgow.

"Our plan for the site includes creating space for community and individual growing plots as well as scaling up our own commercial growing of organic flowers and fruit and vegetables.

"With an acre of greenhouse, outdoor space and polytunnels it will let us really scale up hyper-local food growing in Glasgow and create a hub for sustainable food activities.

"Right away we are ready to get community plots up and running and are looking for individuals and groups who are interest in volunteering and having a small growing plot on the site."

The company is also keen to hear from start up and mico-businesses interested in food sustainibility and added: "We are very thankful to Glasgow City Council for finally getting to this point with us and also for funding that they have provided us to get started on the site.

"This funding will cover the cost of some essential maintenance, creating community growing space and employing a small team including a community gardener, maintenance person and events coordinator."

Locavore now operates three stores in Glasgow and another in Edinburg and also runs a wholesale operation.

The locavore or local food movement aims to encourages the consumption of local, seasonal produce to benefit the environment and population health. According to the movement, 160km is the further distance that food should travel to reach the plate.