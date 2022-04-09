One of Britain's largest holiday park groups, Park Holidays UK, has been acquired by US real estate investment trust Sun Communities Inc.
Sun's support will enable Park Holidays UK, which currently owns and manages 42 parks in England and Scotland, including in Ayrshire and Lossiemouth, to continue to invest in its existing high-quality holiday centres and to further expand its parks portfolio, it is claimed.
The £950 million acquisition was agreed in November 2021, and closed today following approval from the Financial Conduct Authority.
Sun is one of the largest owners and operators of manufactured housing, recreational vehicle and marina properties, and said that Park Holidays UK's business model is a perfect complement to its own.
Tony Clish, Park Holidays UK director, said the acquisition will "trigger an exciting new period of growth" for the company.
"The domestic holiday market continues to gain traction in the post-Brexit and post-pandemic environment, and we are seeing an ever-increasing demand for UK holidays," he said. "This partnership with Sun will bolster our ability to acquire new parks, and to continue driving up quality standards by making additional investment in our existing parks.
"Our two companies share precisely the same values in terms of delivering an exceptional experience to customers at realistic value-for-money prices."
He added: "In the run-up to this acquisition, it has become very apparent that the teams at Sun and Park Holidays UK are very much of one mind regarding the future.
"We both recognise that quality and value are the main drivers of holiday bookings and holiday home sales, and are determined that this will remain our prime competitive edge.
John McLaren, Sun's president and chief operating officer, said that an "extremely dynamic" partnership had been created by the acquisition.
He said: "We are excited to welcome the Park Holidays’ team members, holiday homeowners and guests to the Sun family, marking another important milestone in our growth and evolution."
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here