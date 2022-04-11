By Ian McConnell
GROWTH of Scotland’s private-sector economy accelerated in March to its fastest pace in nine months even though manufacturing went back into reverse and inflationary pressures intensified further, a survey shows.
The Royal Bank of Scotland PMI (purchasing managers’ index) report shows Scottish manufacturing output fell for the third time in four months in March, albeit only marginally, with overall growth driven by strong expansion of the dominant services sector.
Scottish companies’ input costs and prices charged both rose overall at their fastest rates on record. The survey began in 1997.
Royal Bank said: “Cost pressures faced by Scottish private-sector companies remained steep in March, with the overall rate of input price inflation reaching a fresh record high. By sector, manufacturers reported a quicker increase than services firms. Respondents highlighted a variety of contributing factors such as increased material and energy prices, ongoing shortages, Brexit and the invasion of Ukraine.”
READ MORE: Ian McConnell: Why did Tory Brexiters think this was a good idea?
The seasonally adjusted business activity index for Scotland rose to 58.4 last month, from 55.5 in February, moving further above the 50 mark deemed to separate expansion from contraction to signal the fastest growth in nine months.
Scotland’s private sector recorded a 12th consecutive monthly rise in employment in March, with firms flagging growing workload pressures and preparation for a rise in business requirements in the months ahead. However, employment growth slowed from a three-month high in February and was weaker than that recorded for the UK as a whole.
Malcolm Buchanan, who chairs Royal Bank’s Scotland board, said: “Despite strong growth overall, supply-side issues and substantial inflationary pressures persisted...Given the current state of play with regards to inflation, the downside risks to the demand-side of the economy have intensified.”
READ MORE: Scottish hotels group Apex tumbles to £16.4m loss but 'optimistic'
He added: "March data revealed a continued improvement across the Scottish private sector. The ongoing pandemic recovery and the resulting boost to client confidence supported activity and demand conditions. Crucially, however, trends diverged by sector as sharp growth in output at services firms managed to offset a slight contraction in manufacturing production."
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel