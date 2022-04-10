The operator of a Glasgow city centre hotel has this week fallen into administration, with trading now halted and all staff made redundant.
Derek Forsyth and Nicola Banham, partners of Azets, have been appointed joint administrators of Bracknell Property LLP and Bracknell Property Subco Limited.
Bracknell Property LLP has an interest in the lease to 139-141 West George Street Glasgow, a prominent city centre building that was operating as a hotel business branded as the Pocotel Glasgow City Centre. Bracknell Property Subco Limited traded the hotel, which has 91 rooms, two conference suites, a restaurant and lobby bar.
Scottish hotels group tumbles to loss
EDINBURGH-based Apex Hotels has posted pre-tax losses of £16.4m for the year to April 30, 2021, a period dominated by restrictions and closures triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.
The business, which is owned by the Springford family and has 10 hotels and 920 staff, had made a profit of £7m in the prior 12 months.
Cambo development plans to be revived after Israeli-owned firm buys stake in oil field
PLANS to develop the giant Cambo field off Shetland are set to be revived after an Israeli-owned firm acquired the firm leading work on the controversial project.
Ithaca Energy has agreed to buy Siccar Point Energy in a deal worth up to around $1.5 billion (£1.125bn).
Scottish holiday park owner acquired by US giant at £950m
ONE of Britain's largest holiday park groups, Park Holidays UK, has been acquired by US real estate investment trust Sun Communities Inc.
Sun's support will enable Park Holidays UK, which currently owns and manages 42 parks in England and Scotland, including in Ayrshire and Lossiemouth, to continue to invest in its existing high-quality holiday centres and to further expand its parks portfolio, it is claimed.
Airport hotel with sky bar plan unveiled
A CONSULTATION is under way over plans for a 200-room hotel on the A8 at Edinburgh Airport.
Creos plans to create a “landmark hotel” at the site at East Mains, Ingliston. The eight-storey four-star hotel is also expected to feature a “sky bar”.
