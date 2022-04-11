THE destination marketing organisation for Moray and Speyside is this week revealing details of a UK marketing campaign focused on boosting tourism to the area and promoting opportunities for "outdoor activities, natural experiences and wellbeing".

The Visit Moray Speyside campaign - Your Next Adventure Starts Here - has been supported with £75,000 from the VisitScotland Destination & Sector Marketing Fund, and includes video and digital content to showcase the range of outdoor, adventure and wellness opportunities on offer.

It is Visit Moray Speyside's biggest UK marketing campaign to date.

It highlights the quality and breadth of experiences to be found in the region and encourages visitors to "Stop. Breathe. Go." by escaping for a short break to slow down, unwind, restore and get out and explore the unspoilt natural landscapes of one of Scotland’s emerging tourism destinations.

The campaign launched in November and will run until August across social media and digital channels, with a mix of different adverts, rolled out on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and digital display targeted at specific audiences across the UK.

The campaign also includes a digital element with destination landing pages and boosted ads including on Expedia, to inspire visitors to book overnight stays and short breaks during the months ahead.

A content partnership with YouTube creators which includes both video content and editorial in printed and online publications including Cycling Plus will complete the region’s largest marketing campaign and will provide potential visitors with an authentic insight into the world-class off-road, gravel and long-distance cycling options available in Moray Speyside.

Further UK-wide editorial will feature trail running and other outdoor activities.

Laurie Piper, chief executive of Visit Moray Speyside, said: “Moray Speyside is one of Scotland’s most beautiful regions, we have incredible natural assets and a world-class landscape, our tourism businesses offer visitors a warm welcome and our attractions a memorable experience.

"Our campaign will show off all these great things to a whole new audience and I’d love for businesses across the region to get involved in the campaign – sharing and using the video content to complement their own digital marketing activities and keeping Moray Speyside at the top of the list for potential visitors.”

Caroline Warburton, of VisitScotland, said: “The Destination and Sector Marketing Fund was created to boost and support the sustainable recovery of Scottish tourism, helping to reach new audiences within the domestic market. It aims to help organisations like Visit Moray Speyside reach new visitors within the UK and promote the region as a year-round destination.

“Whether it is surfing off the spectacular coastline, rambling across the rugged terrain or exploring the unspoilt landscape at a gentler pace, this exciting new campaign highlights the array of amazing experiences on offer across the region, and will help inspire new and repeat visitors to Moray Speyside for their next adventure."