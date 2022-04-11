Analysis

By s1jobs

A GOVERNMENT pilot to add salaries to job adverts and bar salary history questions during the recruitment process may help workers into roles with a more fair reward.

The initiative is to help combat the embedded bias against women created by “ambiguous pay policies and historic pay decisions”.

Studies have already shown that women’s financial security has been hit harder by lockdowns, furlough and job losses than that of men.

A recent s1jobs poll asked employers if they agree with the new Government pilot requiring businesses to list salaries on job ads (and barring questions on salary history), and 92 per cent of respondents said yes, with 8% saying no.

Similarly, a Glassdoor survey found salary was the most important factor of a job advert for 68% of jobseekers.

In addition, the Fawcett Society found 58% of women felt they had received a lower salary offer than they would have if they had not been asked about their pay history.

Jemima Olchawski, Fawcett Society chief executive, said: “Asking salary history questions keeps women on lower salaries and contributes to the UK’s gender pay gap – and can mean past pay discrimination follows women and other groups throughout their career.”

She continued: “Evidence from the US states that have banned asking about past salary shows that is a simple, evidence-led way to improve pay equality for women, people of colour and disabled people.

“This is an important first step.”

Charles Cotton, CIPD senior policy adviser for performance and reward, said: “Whenever possible, the CIPD recommends that not only should employers advertise salaries in job adverts, but also give information on the pension scheme and other core benefits.

“We are also pleased the Government is calling on employers to stop asking about previous salary during recruitment.

“If wages are influenced by what an individual has earned with their last employer, then unfair pay gaps can be created. If people know they are

going to be rewarded fairly, this will help the organisation attract

the right talent and motivate them to do their best.”

Also, a government-funded trial found that prompting employers to advertise jobs as flexible led to a 20% increase in flexible roles. Adverts offering flexible working attracted up to 30% more applicants.