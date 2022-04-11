A housebuilder has been hailed for funding a pathway that will help improve active travel infrastructure in and around an East Lothian town.
Cala Homes (East) has prioritised the completion of the footway that runs adjacent to the busy C111 road between Gullane and West Fenton as part of its newly-launched Saltcoats Grange development.
It means that the developer has now funded and built more than 600 metres of the pedestrian and cycle-friendly path, improving safety at the section of the road closest to Gullane.
The first 300 metres was completed by Cala in 2020 and runs alongside its now sold out Marine Rise and Fentoun Meadow developments.
It will also complete a further 600 metre section of the path down to the Mill Burn over the coming weeks, which will take Cala’s total build to more than 1.2km in total.
Iain V Monk, spokesman for the Drem-Gullane Path Campaign group, said: "Many more people in East Lothian, young and old, are choosing to cycle and walk to stay active.
“It is vital that communities have access to more segregated active travel infrastructure, like Cala’s path in Gullane, to create safe, healthier and environmentally friendly places.”
Derek Lawson, Strategic Land Director with Cala Homes (East), said: “Overall, we hope the path will encourage more people to walk and cycle, and provide safer access to the village as a whole.
“We are looking forward to seeing the community reap the benefits as we put the next pieces in place for this major community asset that will enable safer and more environmentally friendly travel in Gullane.”
Cala’s Saltcoats Grange development had a successful launch to market in January with the first release of homes reserved. The development will bring to market a broad mix of homes while boosting biodiversity through extensive planting.
Cala’s Gullane developments have helped fund some major infrastructure improvements, with more than £3.3million in Section 75 payments paid to date and the total figure set to exceed £5.4million.
