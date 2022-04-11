THE redevelopment of St. Enoch Centre - to include 1700 homes - has taken a step closer as bosses revealed a planning application for the scheme has now been submitted.
Property developer and asset manager Sovereign Centros has filed documents outlining its masterplan proposals to Glasgow City Council.
Proposals focus on the creation of a mixed-use development, focusing on retail, leisure, entertainment, hotel, offices and city centre living.
Guy Beaumont, Director at Sovereign Centros, said: “A great deal of effort has been invested into the creation of this masterplan which reflects extensive engagement with key stakeholders across the city.
"We have been clear that there is still a lot of detail to be developed and this is the start of a long journey, however we are confident what we have set out represents an excellent contribution to the city and will future proof the site.”
Two public consultations into the long term future of the centre have been held, looking at how the shopping mall can be sustainably developed in the next 15 to 20 years.
Plans for the site involve up to 1700 new homes, office space, a four-star hotel, new shopping and leisure space and public realm space.
Following the first public consultation, proposals were revisited to include widened streets, increased daylight and a public square.
This ensured more break out space and better connections between the retail and leisure space and neighbouring parts of the city.
Glasgow Chamber of Commerce called the scheme "a vote of confidence" for the city, saying it is "crucial" in the wake of the pandemic.
Stuart Patrick, chief executive of Glasgow Chamber of Commerce, added: “Investment in our city centre is crucial after the challenges we have faced over the past two years.
"The plans proposed by Sovereign Centros are a vote of confidence for Glasgow in the face of a changing retail landscape and it is encouraging to see those plans set out a mixed use development that expands leisure activities as well as workspace and residential.
“The extent of the consultation on this project is recognised and welcomed as these plans will shape the future of our city and strengthen our prospects of attracting local and international investment.”
If the outline masterplan secures consent, Sovereign Centros management said more detailed proposals will be developed for consultation.
The public and key stakeholders will have the opportunity to view these and to feedback ideas and comments.
It was previously reported that Sovereign Centros has also submitted a change of use application to alter the upper floors of the Debenhams building, which is currently lying empty.
The developer has showcased how the space could be transformed into flexible and modern offices which could be further complemented by a striking rooftop restaurant.
