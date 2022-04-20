An award-winning establishment with an impeccable reputation, there is simply no better place to shop for luxurious hemp oils that have been expertly crafted, designed and developed for optimum enjoyment then Hemp Point UK.

Here we take a look at what makes them special, along with a long-awaited update from FSA regarding novel foods.

Firstly, Hemp Point UK launched just over two years ago and has since grown a loyal client base thanks to its commitment to high quality customer care and competitive prices.

By working with a global network of wellbeing enthusiasts and health experts, they are one of the leading CBD companies in Europe with the finest hemp plants and a bespoke extraction process centred on clarity and calm, meaning the cannabinoids, nutrients and antioxidants are preserved for superior purity in every batch.

Hemp Point UK managing director Tomas Biroscik is no stranger to the world of quality products. He is also managing director of a luxury clothing store in the Lake District. Having been part of the team which has made Hemp Point UK a success in Germany, Tomas decided to bring the CBD company to the UK.

He said: “We already have a successful presence in the German CBD oil market and are currently in the top three. This strong position has enabled us to expand here in the UK.

Having already established a successful high end designer clothing business in the Lake District, I thought it would be the perfect base to launch Hemp Point. I’ve been in ecommerce for more than 13 years, and it’s our customer service that sets us apart. I’m a product person and always seek to provide the best of the best”.

What is hemp oil?

Hemp oil, also known as hemp seed oil, is made from hemp and extracted through cold pressing of hemp seeds from cannabis sativa plant and CBD oil, in comparison to being extracted from flowers, buds and stalks of hemp plants like CBD oil.

The term “hemp” is used to describe cannabis that contains 0.2 percent or less THC content by dry weight and alongside bamboo, is among the fastest growing plants in the world.

It is primarily used in body care products, dark to clear light green in colour with the darker the colour, the grassier the flavour, and in one serving of hemp seeds (3 tablespoons), it contains the following:

Calories: 170

Calories from fat: 108

Total fat: 12 grams

Saturated fat: 1 gram

Trans fat: 0 grams

Cholesterol: 0 grams

Sodium: 0 grams

Total carbohydrates: 5 grams

Sugars: 1 gram

Protein: 10 grams

Benefits of using hemp oil

Hemp oil has become increasingly popular as a remedy for a range of conditions including stress and skin issues and is believed to contain properties that contribute to reducing the risks of seizures and illnesses like Alzheimer’s disease and cardiovascular disease, as well as help to reduce inflammation.

It is a valuable and time effective way of incorporating minerals and nutrients into your body such as vitamin C, calcium, iron, omega 3 fatty acids, gamma linolenic acid, arginine, magnesium and B vitamins, which are imperative for benefiting overall health.

The oil is of high nutritional value because of its 3:1 ratio of omega-6 to omega-3 essential fatty acids, which matches the balance required by the human body.

Why is hemp oil from Hemp Point UK special?

Their 250ml bottle produced in Germany and priced at just £7.99, has a whole reap of benefits such as being unrefined and cold pressed, deliciously rich and nutty in flavour, rich in natural proteins and minerals, high in healthy fats Omega 3, 6 and 9, contains 9 essential amino acids, is low in salt, saturated fat and sugar, is suitable for every day use, 100 per cent vegan which is derived from certified hemp, 100 per cent organic and has rightfully been awarded the Gold DLG Quality Assurance Award in 2020, hence why it is the perfect place to shop in comparison to their competitors.

Buy hemp oil

An update from FSA

CBD is classified as a novel food - which is defined as a new food that hasn't been readily consumed in the EU before 15th May 1997.

The long-awaited list of CBD brands has now been published by the Foods Standards Agency (FSA) and Hemp Point UK as one of a few CBD brands with full spectrum CBD products that is included in the FSA's list.

Until now, it’s been hard for customers to know which CBD products were safe and high quality. Novel Food Regulation has completely changed the game.

What does this mean for you?

Safety: To gain validated novel food status, products are validated by the FSA. They have verified that our products meet the specific legal, safety and content requirements.

Trust: In the expanding CBD market - one that has been largely unregulated - novel food approval is a great way to know which brands to trust.

Quality: Our validation reinforces the quality of our CBD oils, which can be verified by hundreds of 5-star customer reviews.

For more information, visit hemppointcbd.co.uk