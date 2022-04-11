A DENTAL practice owned and run by a husband and wife team has been sold.

Specialist business property adviser Christie & Co has announced the sale of Castle House Dental Practice in Inverness for an undisclosed sum.

Castle House is a fully private practice located in Fairways Business Park, Inverness, on the edge of the city.

Purchased by previous owners Kevin and Anita Leeming in 1996, the two-surgery practice was expanded to three surgeries in 1999 before being relocated to a new five-surgery facility in 2006.

It was then further extended 10 years later to accommodate an impressive seven surgeries.

Following a confidential sales process, has been sold to Scottish Dental Care (SDC).

The practice was brought to market so Mr and Mrs Leeming could continue in their roles while passing over responsibility for much of the operational aspects to SDC, allowing them to focus solely on clinical matters and patient care.

Mr Leeming said: “We knew from the start that we needed a purchaser who would continue the development of the practice and be willing to invest in the team. We are proud of what we have achieved but know it can progress further. From our discussions with interested parties, we felt Scottish Dental Care matched perfectly.”

Philip Friel, Scottish Dental Care director of dentistry, said: “This is a superb acquisition to our group of clinics.

"It was our biggest clinic purchase at the time, and it was clear from the outset that the ambitions of the vendors aligned perfectly with our own as we aim to grow what has been their efforts of a great many years.

"Both Kevin and Anita are very much a part of the future plans of the clinic, and we are delighted to have them as part of our teams.”

Joel Mannix, senior business agent – dental at Christie & Co, who handled the sale, said: “I couldn’t be more pleased with the result of this sale.

"Following a highly confidential marketing process, we secured a fantastic deal with SDC that met all the requirements Kevin and Anita had visualised when we planned their ideal exit together, demonstrating the advantages that a competitive process offers.

"I wish all parties the best of luck for the future and I’m confident SDC will continue to enhance the wonderful reputation that Castle House Dental Practice has built in the Inverness area.”

