ICE cream maker Mackie’s of Scotland has hailed a “huge hike” in listings with the UK supermarket chain across hundreds of stores in England and Wales.
The fifth-generation Aberdeenshire family-run firm has secured a distribution deal with Sainsbury’s to supply its Honeycomb ice cream and new flavour, Strawberry Swirl, to 500 stores south of the Border.
It comes after Mackie’s appearance on the BBC’s Inside the Factory programme in which Gregg Wallace toured the farm and a batch of Honeycomb ice cream, which is the farm’s best-selling flavour after Traditional.
The new listings will build on recent market growth in England and Wales, with the 2021 financial figures revealing a growth of 40 per cent.
An estimated two million people tuned in to watch Mackie’s on Inside the Factory and it is claimed the programme encouraged an increase of sales for Honeycomb ice cream by more than 200%.
Stuart Common, sales director at Mackie's of Scotland, said the listings are an important milestone.
“We are delighted with both the take-up and feedback from Sainsbury’s who have decided to add our newest flavour and a well-established favourite to its portfolio," said Mr Common.
"This is a really encouraging start to the year and securing these new listings and extending existing arrangements is building on a trend which saw us grow sales in England and Wales by more than 40% in 2020/21."
