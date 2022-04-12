By Scott Wright
WEIR Group, the mining-focused engineering giant, has returned to the acquisition trail with a deal to buy Canadian firm Carriere Industrial Supply.
Ontario-based CIS, which was founded in 1964 and employs more than 135 people, was described by Glasgow’s Weir as a premier manufacturer and distributor of highly engineered wear parts and a provider of after-market services to the Canadian mining industry.
The deal, which has an enterprise value of £20 million, builds on the long-standing relationship CIS has with ESCO, the Oregon-based tool supplier to the surface mining and construction sectors acquired by Weir in 2019. Weir said CIS has been ESCO’s distributor in Eastern Canada for many years. It noted that the company would become part of Weir’s ESCO division.
Andrew Neilson, president of the ESCO division, said: “The acquisition of CIS aligns with our strategy of providing direct sales and service to our mining customers and builds on our longstanding partnership, while also enhancing our capabilities in underground hard rock mining applications.”
The acquisition comes shortly after Weir announced plans to acquire Canadian mining business Motion Metrics of Vancouver in a deal that could be worth up to £148m. The Canadian firm, which Weir also plans to fold into its ESCO division, is said to be a leading developer of artificial intelligence and 3D rugged machine vision technology that is used to increase safety, efficiency and sustainability of mining operations.
In March, Weir reported that it had suspended operations in Russia and Ukraine following the Russian assault on its neighbouring country. Chief executive Jon Stanton told The Herald that the company had moved its 30 employees in Ukraine to safety after the start of the invasion, and that it had halted its operations in both Ukraine and Russia. Weir supports the iron ore mining industries in Ukraine and Russia, where it directly employs 270 people, and is also involved in copper, gold and diamond mining in Siberia.
The company said there remains “significant uncertainty” over the future of its operations in Ukraine and Russia, while stating that both countries represent a relatively limited part of its overall business.
Weir made a pre-tax profit of £209m in 2021, up 18 per cent on the year prior.
Shares closed down 42.9p, or 2.7%, at 1,548.06p.
