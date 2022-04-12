UP to 300 jobs are set to be created in Scotland with the development of what is claimed will be among the “first fully electric 4X4s designed and built in the UK”.

Glasgow-based Munro Vehicles has hailed a £750,000 investment by Elbow Beach Capital, which seeks to back decarbonisation, sustainability and social impact enterprises.

Elbow Beach Capital believes a “considerable opportunity” exists to decarbonise vehicle fleets in the mining, forestry and agriculture industries.

Munro expects its Mark 1 to be production line ready later this year with first vehicle deliveries to be made in 2023, having undergone considerable off-road testing.

The Mark 1 demonstrates “impressive off-road performance and reliability, with the vehicle capable of carrying a 1,000kg payload and delivering a range of over 280 kilometres per charge”, the firm said.

Munro will use the proceeds of this round to hire key personnel, develop its order book and grow its sales network while building, testing and upgrading a “production intent” prototype vehicle.

The firm said further funds will be raised later this year to scale the production line, recruit assembly staff and complete first deliveries of pre-ordered vehicles.

Once the production line is at full capacity, Munro expects to meet demand of up to 5,000 vehicles per year by 2030. Munro expects to be cashflow positive by 2025, which will allow for an international roll-out of its vehicles, it said.

Jon Pollock, chief executive of Elbow Beach Capital, said it "exists to identify and support companies challenging carbon-intensive industries and delivering practical solutions, Munro is a fantastic example of this", adding: "This is only just the start for Munro; we have seen the prototype in action and were incredibly impressed by its versatility and overall performance under challenging conditions – these will be fit for purpose all-terrain vehicles which just happen to be powered by electricity.

"With Mark 1 nearing production-readiness, 2022 is going to be an exciting year for the Munro team.”

Russ Peterson, chief executive of Munro, said: “We're very excited to have Elbow Beach Capital's support, particularly as we feel that their passion and enthusiasm matches our own.”

“This investment is beneficial for the local economy and will allow us to source as many of our parts from within the UK as possible, cutting down on carbon emissions from shipping.

"We have a huge job ahead of us to take the Mark 1 to production but with Elbow Beach's backing we feel empowered to make it happen.”

Mr Pollock has joined Munro’s board of directors as a representative of Elbow Beach Capital with immediate effect.