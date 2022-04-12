UP to 300 jobs are set to be created in Scotland with the development of what is claimed will be among the “first fully electric 4X4s designed and built in the UK”.
Glasgow-based Munro Vehicles has hailed a £750,000 investment by Elbow Beach Capital, which seeks to back decarbonisation, sustainability and social impact enterprises.
Elbow Beach Capital believes a “considerable opportunity” exists to decarbonise vehicle fleets in the mining, forestry and agriculture industries.
Munro expects its Mark 1 to be production line ready later this year with first vehicle deliveries to be made in 2023, having undergone considerable off-road testing.
The Mark 1 demonstrates “impressive off-road performance and reliability, with the vehicle capable of carrying a 1,000kg payload and delivering a range of over 280 kilometres per charge”, the firm said.
Munro will use the proceeds of this round to hire key personnel, develop its order book and grow its sales network while building, testing and upgrading a “production intent” prototype vehicle.
The firm said further funds will be raised later this year to scale the production line, recruit assembly staff and complete first deliveries of pre-ordered vehicles.
Once the production line is at full capacity, Munro expects to meet demand of up to 5,000 vehicles per year by 2030. Munro expects to be cashflow positive by 2025, which will allow for an international roll-out of its vehicles, it said.
Jon Pollock, chief executive of Elbow Beach Capital, said it "exists to identify and support companies challenging carbon-intensive industries and delivering practical solutions, Munro is a fantastic example of this", adding: "This is only just the start for Munro; we have seen the prototype in action and were incredibly impressed by its versatility and overall performance under challenging conditions – these will be fit for purpose all-terrain vehicles which just happen to be powered by electricity.
"With Mark 1 nearing production-readiness, 2022 is going to be an exciting year for the Munro team.”
Russ Peterson, chief executive of Munro, said: “We're very excited to have Elbow Beach Capital's support, particularly as we feel that their passion and enthusiasm matches our own.”
“This investment is beneficial for the local economy and will allow us to source as many of our parts from within the UK as possible, cutting down on carbon emissions from shipping.
"We have a huge job ahead of us to take the Mark 1 to production but with Elbow Beach's backing we feel empowered to make it happen.”
Mr Pollock has joined Munro’s board of directors as a representative of Elbow Beach Capital with immediate effect.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel