By Scott Wright

APEX Hotels has unveiled two additions to its senior team as it steps up its post-pandemic recovery drive.

The Edinburgh-based company has hired Michael Scott, formerly of Hoar Cross Hotel & Spa, Macdonald Hotels and Resorts, Whittlebury Hall & Spa and Center Parcs, as commercial director, while Kerry Draper, who previously held roles with Virgin, British Gas and Carlsberg, has arrived as human resources director.

Apex said the appointments will support its regeneration from the pandemic, focusing on the guest experience and internal culture of the business.

Last week Apex, which has 10 hotels, across the UK, reported pre-tax losses of £16.4 million for the year to April 30, 2021, a period dominated by Covid restrictions. But the firm declared it was “optimistic” about the outlook.

Averil Wilson, managing director of Apex Hotels, said: “We are ready and prepared for a resurgence of business in all of our locations. I am thrilled to welcome Kerry and Michael into our already experienced senior team.

“They bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to Apex and will complement our strategic direction perfectly. Michael’s industry experience and knowledge is absolutely second to none, and Kerry has overseen cultural transformation and people strategy implementation for some of the UK’s biggest brands – and being new to the industry, also comes armed with fresh thinking.

“I am confident they’ll both be outstanding in their respective roles, and I look forward to seeing what the future holds with them as part of the Apex family.”