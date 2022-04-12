ABERDEEN-based oil services heavyweight Centurion Group has increased its exposure to the renewable energy sector through the acquisition of a Canadian specialist.

Private equity-backed Centurion acquired Trido Energy Services, which it said supplies sustainable and innovative solar-powered production equipment to the energy industries.

The price of the deal was not disclosed but Centurion described the acquisition as transformational.

It said: “The acquisition of Trido is a hugely important moment for Centurion, representing its first-ever acquisition of a renewable energy technology company.”

The acquisition comes as oil services firms look to capitalise on the opportunities that are being created by the growth of the renewable energy industry and the development of related technologies.

Some are helping clients in the oil and gas business to reduce the emissions associated with their activities.

Centurion noted: “Trido has developed a fully integrated end-to-end carbon credit management service utilizing their equipment to reduce customer greenhouse gas emissions and generate carbon tax credits.”

Carbon credits can be traded around the world.

Centurion Group chief executive Fernando Assing

The Trido purchase was the fifth completed in the last six months by Centurion. The group bought Aberdeen-based subsea engineering specialist Aleron in January.

In December Centurion secured an additional $70m (£52.5m) credit to support growth, taking the total made available by lenders to $300m. It said that Royal Bank of Scotland and Clydesdale Bank had both increased their commitments.

Centurion was created in 2018 by US private equity business SCF. The investment firm merged a number of businesses active in the oil services, mining and infrastructure sectors to form a global group run from Aberdeen.

Centurion employs 200 people in Aberdeen. The firm has around 2,000 employees in its global operations.