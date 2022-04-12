Office take-up in Aberdeen has almost reached the total figure for 2021 in only the first three months of this year, according to analysis from Knight Frank.
The independent commercial property consultancy found that 195,905 sq ft of office space was transacted between January and March 2022, compared to around 197,194 sq ft last year.
Knight Frank acted on deals representing more than half of the take-up figure for the quarter.
Take-up so far in 2022 has been buoyed by Shell’s 100,000 sq ft letting at the Silver Fin Building, which concluded in January.
The North Sea Transition Authority – formerly the Oil and Gas Authority – also took around 18,000 sq ft at 1 Marischal Square during the first quarter, while energy services company Ponticelli secured 17,900 sq ft at Abercrombie Court in Westhill.
Earlier this year, Knight Frank said a cautious sense of optimism was returning to the Aberdeen office market, supported by higher oil prices and the more workers returning to the office.
Matt Park, partner at Knight Frank Aberdeen, said: “Notwithstanding the uncertain wider economic picture, it has been a positive start to 2022 for the Aberdeen office market.
“The ongoing conflict in Ukraine, inflation being at its highest in 30 years, and rising interest rates will no doubt influence how the rest of the year progresses, but there are still grounds for optimism.
"More occupiers in Aberdeen are looking for space and, broadly speaking, their requirements seem to be larger.
Scottish family ice cream company hails listing
Ice cream maker Mackie’s of Scotland has hailed a “huge hike” in listings with the UK supermarket chain across hundreds of stores in England and Wales.
It comes after Mackie’s appearance on the BBC’s Inside the Factory programme in which Gregg Wallace toured the farm and a batch of Honeycomb ice cream, which is the farm’s best-selling flavour after Traditional.
Scottish hotel firm boosts senior team
Apex Hotels has unveiled two additions to its senior team as it steps up its post-pandemic recovery drive.
The Edinburgh-based company has hired Michael Scott, formerly of Hoar Cross Hotel & Spa, Macdonald Hotels and Resorts, Whittlebury Hall & Spa and Center Parcs, as commercial director, while Kerry Draper, who previously held roles with Virgin, British Gas and Carlsberg, has arrived as human resources director.
