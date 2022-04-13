NORTH Sea-focused Jersey Oil & Gas has seen its shares surge six per cent after an analyst predicted interest in the company’s flagship project would be boosted by the Government’s energy security strategy.
Jersey is working on plans for a big North Sea development that will involve restarting production from the Buchan field in the Moray Firth and bringing two finds onstream.
The company has worked up the Greater Buchan Area (GBA) plans amid challenging sector conditions in recent years. Interest in North Sea projects waned after oil and gas prices plunged amid the fallout from the pandemic, which started as the industry emerged from a deep downturn.
READ MORE: North Sea firm targets big gas prospects after making 'significant' oil find
Following the increase in prices fuelled by the recovery from the pandemic, the energy strategy unveiled by the Westminster Government last week may help rekindle interest in the area.
Daniel Slater at Jersey’s joint house broker Arden Partners said the strategy assumes North Sea oil and gas output will play a key role in meeting the UK’s energy needs.
“This focuses on domestic production from the North Sea, both from a carbon footprint (domestic volumes typically have much lower emissions than those that are imported) but also a security of supply point of view,” noted Mr Slater.
He said the strategy’s emphasis on new developments is particularly positive for Jersey. It suggests the Government will provide strong support for upcoming projects and, likely, expedited clearances for developments.
Mr Slater said potential partners in GBA would likely be encouraged by the strategy and promises of regulatory support, alongside the “persistently high oil price”.
READ MORE: North Sea gas field start up welcomed amid fallout from Ukraine war
Israeli-owned Ithaca Energy’s decision to buy Siccar Point Energy for up to $1.5 billion, which was announced last week, suggested investors were prepared to back significant North Sea development projects. Siccar Point plans to develop the giant Cambo field off Shetland.
Former Ithaca Energy chief executive Les Thomas was appointed chairman of Jersey Oil & Gas in November. Graham Forbes became Jersey's chief financial officer after holding that role at Ithaca.
Jersey chief executive Andrew Benitz said the appointments represented a vote of confidence in the firm from the two men, who helped grow Ithaca into one of the biggest independents operating in the North Sea.
Shares in Jersey Oil & Gas closed up 11.5p at 216.5p.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here