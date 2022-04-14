A SCOTTISH space firm has hailed securing ten new contracts despite global headwinds.

Astroagency, which has a strong presence in Ukraine, said it landed the contract awards in the first quarter of 2022 alone and that it could help boost its international team.

The European Space Agency’s network of UK Business Incubation Centres Some are among those in the global space sector to sign up forAstroAgency's services.

Space debris removal company, Astroscale, has also joined the roster alongside the Science and Technology Facilities Council’s RAL Space, which carries out scientific research, technology development and operates facilities for the UK space sector.

The latest clutch of ten space contracts comes with a number of its team members based in Ukraine, leading the firm to release a statement at the onset of the Russian invasion from AstroAgency’s Ukrainian staff, explaining its "determination to continue supporting its clients and the growth of the international commercial space sector".

Daniel Smith, space sector entrepreneur and AstroAgency founder, said: “It’s been a rollercoaster start to the year, between the team’s efforts made to deliver on current projects despite the impact on some of our team members due to the invasion of Ukraine, together with a number of long-term target clients being secured.

“We’re fully focused on helping them reach their potential and realise their goals.”

Additions to AstroAgency include strategic UK market research projects.

The Edinburgh-headquartered company has also spearheaded the development of a roadmap for a more sustainable space ecosystem for the Scottish Government, alongside partners Optimat and Space Scotland’s Environmental Task Force.