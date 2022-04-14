Family-run jeweller Laings has announced a £5 million plan to transform the landmark B-listed Rowan House building on Buchanan Street in Glasgow after signing a 15-year lease on the site.
A planning application submitted to Glasgow City Council highlights Laings’ proposal to revitalise the 19th century retail and office development, with the independent jeweller set to make significant changes to the 34,468 sq ft outlet space.
Currently occupying the second and third floor office space, Laings is now set to transform the full stone-built five-storey building at 68/70 Buchanan Street.
With key elements of the expansion plan set to build on the workspaces for its growing team of craftspeople and enhance the overall retail experience, this contract signals the latest milestone in Laings’ multi-layer growth strategy as it builds on its legacy as a leading destination for luxury jewellery and watches, the firm said.
Stuart McDowell, managing director of Laings, said the move is part of a multi-layer expansion plan to transform showrooms and workshops across the UK, "reimagining the customer experience while ensuring traditional jewellers’ crafts are kept alive for generations to come".
He said: “The centrepiece of this investment plan is our new flagship showroom in Glasgow, where we’ll be bringing Laings to the forefront while creating unique, immersive experiences for our clients.
"With negotiations to secure Rowan House now complete, and a 15-year lease agreed, we’re excited to be able to announce our plans to deliver a new retail format that captures the imagination of our clients and further enhance the luxury shopping experience in Glasgow.”
Glasgow has been home to Laings since it was established in 1840 and the business has continued to grow as an iconic brand. Now stepping out onto the "style mile", Laings is set to transform Rowan House with the £5m redevelopment plan.
With retail space spanning the ground and first floors, Laings is set to bring the brands from across its three showrooms within the Argyll Arcade under one roof, as well as showcasing its own offering of fine jewellery and diamonds, with its team of experts all expected to be transitioned to the new unit.
A general manager’s role has also been advertised to oversee the broad scope of operations at the new Glasgow location, with Laings noting it is looking for an individual, with experience in the luxury or jewellery sectors, to join the business on the next phase of its journey.
The basement, third and fourth floors will provide office space, with an enhanced hospitality area on the fifth floor, while the second floor will host a new watch workshop.
Mr Walsh also said: “The Argyll Arcade has been an important part of our story and we’re committed to ensuring the success of the arcade continues. Our three Glasgow showrooms have been invaluable as we’ve built our offering and presence in the city, but as we get ready for this next chapter, we’re open to enquiries about our existing retail units in the arcade.”
Glasgow hi-fi pioneer hails new digital streamer as profits rise
LINN Products, the Glasgow-based hi-fi company, has cited the success of its next-generation digital streamer and “resilient” demand across key markets and product ranges as it reported a major hike in profits.
New accounts show Linn, which rose to fame with the development of its pioneering Sondek turntable in the 1970s, made a profit before tax of £3.1 million in the year ended September 30.
North Sea field back in production amid gas price surge
NORTH Sea-focused IOG has seen its shares rise four per cent after it restarted production from a field that has generated lots of interest.
IOG started production from the Blythe field on March 14 as the fallout from the Ukraine war underlined the risks associated with the UK’s reliance on imports.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here