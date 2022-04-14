Family-run jeweller Laings has announced a £5 million plan to transform the landmark B-listed Rowan House building on Buchanan Street in Glasgow after signing a 15-year lease on the site.

A planning application submitted to Glasgow City Council highlights Laings’ proposal to revitalise the 19th century retail and office development, with the independent jeweller set to make significant changes to the 34,468 sq ft outlet space.

Currently occupying the second and third floor office space, Laings is now set to transform the full stone-built five-storey building at 68/70 Buchanan Street.

With key elements of the expansion plan set to build on the workspaces for its growing team of craftspeople and enhance the overall retail experience, this contract signals the latest milestone in Laings’ multi-layer growth strategy as it builds on its legacy as a leading destination for luxury jewellery and watches, the firm said.

Stuart McDowell, managing director of Laings, said the move is part of a multi-layer expansion plan to transform showrooms and workshops across the UK, "reimagining the customer experience while ensuring traditional jewellers’ crafts are kept alive for generations to come".

He said: “The centrepiece of this investment plan is our new flagship showroom in Glasgow, where we’ll be bringing Laings to the forefront while creating unique, immersive experiences for our clients.

"With negotiations to secure Rowan House now complete, and a 15-year lease agreed, we’re excited to be able to announce our plans to deliver a new retail format that captures the imagination of our clients and further enhance the luxury shopping experience in Glasgow.”

Glasgow has been home to Laings since it was established in 1840 and the business has continued to grow as an iconic brand. Now stepping out onto the "style mile", Laings is set to transform Rowan House with the £5m redevelopment plan.

With retail space spanning the ground and first floors, Laings is set to bring the brands from across its three showrooms within the Argyll Arcade under one roof, as well as showcasing its own offering of fine jewellery and diamonds, with its team of experts all expected to be transitioned to the new unit.

A general manager’s role has also been advertised to oversee the broad scope of operations at the new Glasgow location, with Laings noting it is looking for an individual, with experience in the luxury or jewellery sectors, to join the business on the next phase of its journey.

The basement, third and fourth floors will provide office space, with an enhanced hospitality area on the fifth floor, while the second floor will host a new watch workshop.

Mr Walsh also said: “The Argyll Arcade has been an important part of our story and we’re committed to ensuring the success of the arcade continues. Our three Glasgow showrooms have been invaluable as we’ve built our offering and presence in the city, but as we get ready for this next chapter, we’re open to enquiries about our existing retail units in the arcade.”

