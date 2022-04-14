A RARE bottle of The Macallan single Highland malt Scotch whisky has fetched a six-figure sum at auction.

The Macallan 1957, one of only 15 bottles produced, fetched £180,000 via the online auction house Whisky.Auction.

The whisky was matured in sherry wood for 15 years before being bottled for the first time in 1972, with a small number then re-bottled by hand for The Macallan’s Fine & Rare collection in 2009. Just 15 bottles were produced for the collection.

Isabel Graham-Yooll, auction director at Whisky.Auction, said: ‘The Macallan Fine & Rare Collection has had immense influence on the growth and reputation of The Macallan amongst collectors and investors. These vintage-dated single malts are collected throughout the world and with only 15 bottles created of this particular 1957 vintage, it’s difficult to know if any of the others will ever appear at auction.

“Understandably, to some it might seem like a lot to spend on a bottle but the longevity of whisky is open ended, you can keep it forever. As whisky enthusiasts we place immense value on its history, and the opportunity it provides to experience history in a unique and remarkable way.

“I can’t help think how much the world has changed since this whisky was distilled, and yet the liquid has remained unaltered.”