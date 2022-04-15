By Scott Wright

MENZIES, the Edinburgh-based aviation company, has signed a new deal that doubles the number of airports where it supports Poland’s national flag carrier.

The five-year deal will see Menzies provide the historic LOT Polish Airlines with ground and air cargo services at 12 airports, including the key hubs of Chicago and Budapest. It will also see Menzies work with LOT at airports for the first time, including in Los Angeles, Toronto Pearson, Iasi, Oslo, and Bucharest Henri Coandă.

The expansion of the deal with LOT comes shortly after Menzies agreed to be taken over by Kuwait-based National Aviation Services for £571 million, bringing to a close 189 years of independence for the Scottish company.

Miguel Gomez, executive vice president Europe of Menzies Aviation, said: “We are thrilled to be growing our relationship with LOT Polish Airlines at 12 airports across Europe and North America. The extension of our partnership through the GTA demonstrates Menzies’ trusted reputation as ground handler of choice for the airline at these locations and we look forward to further strengthening our partnership over the years to come.”

Menzies noted that the addition of new locations to its existing agreement with LOT had been “seamlessly facilitated” by the signing of a General Terms of Agreement by the two companies.

Maciej Wilk, chief operating officer of LOT, said: “We are very happy to open a new chapter of our relationship with Menzies, which is a world class aviation services company. It required a lot of effort on both sides to break the daily routine and look beyond simple contractual obligations. I am very proud of what we have achieved and look forward to further developing the relationship.”