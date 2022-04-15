A SCOTTISH outsourcer has hailed creating a further 200 jobs at a site it launched half a year ago.

It comes just months after Kura announced its new contact centre in Umhlanga, Durban.

The new staff are joining existing operations to service a succession of recent international contract wins, increasing the total headcount at Kura to more than 600 across its two sites in South Africa.

The independent outsourcer provides a range of technologically advanced contact centre services and software solutions for some of the world’s most successful brands.

Tertia van Staden, head of operations at Kura South Africa, said: “With such rapid expansion at both of our South Africa sites and so many staff members to train, it’s been a busy six months for the business and the team helping to recruit.

“We remain committed to our objective of creating employment for our youth and making a real difference in their lives and those of their families, with a positive knock on for the economy of Durban.”

Over 61,800 hours have been put into training, developing and up-skilling Kura staff members over the last six months. The expansion is part of the company’s ambitious plans to continue growing its services in South Africa.

Julie McIntosh, chief culture officer at Kura, said: “We’re very proud of the development and growth of our South Africa division. Our focus on culture which is underpinned by our unique people processes has allowed us to grow very quickly while continuing to deliver exceptional service on behalf of our clients.”

Along with its Glasgow HQ in the UK, the business also has regional sites in Sunderland and Liverpool.

Kura continues to recruit for various roles across the UK and South Africa, with over 100 vacancies currently open.

Flight chaos hitting key industries in Scotland

Murray Burnett, managing director of Aberdeen-based Munro’s Travel.

THE extensive flight cancellations currently blighting the aviation sector as it emerges from the pandemic are putting key industries in Scotland under pressure, a long-established travel agent has claimed.

Murray Burnett, managing director of Aberdeen-based Munro’s Travel, said cancellations by major airlines such as British Airways are impacting essential work in the oil and gas, renewables and marine sectors.

​UK exports remain stalled as firms battle ongoing Brexit issues

William Bain, head of trade policy at the BCC, said this performance compares poorly to that of Germany

EXPORT sales growth has effectively remained stagnant for the past year as UK firms face continuing difficulties in trading with the European Union post-Brexit.

A survey of more than 2,700 exporters by the British Chambers of Commerce (BCC) found the number of firms reporting an increase in overseas sales unchanged at 29 per cent during the first quarter of this year, while those reporting a decrease rose by one percentage point to 25%.

​