A community trust restoration and refurbishment project that breathed fresh life into a Borders railway station building has hailed a double accolade.
Stow Station House is celebrating receiving a Scottish Borders Design Award and a national Network Rail Community Award.
The design of the project was created and developed by Galashiels-based Aitken Turnbull Architects.
The project resulted from an intensive local campaign by Stow Community Trust to acquire the lease of the Stow Station House.
The building had been earmarked for demolition, as part of the reinstatement of the Waverley Line. The community trust campaigned for years to secure the site. A plaque has now been mounted.
Having secured the building, the trust’s plan is to now create a community bistro, bar and meeting space and cycle hub or workshop.
Aitken Turnbull Architects was appointed initially to conceptualise and develop the design and then head up the design team to realise the project.
Ben Glennon, lead architect on the project, said: "The new extension has an exposed structure internally which acknowledges the bygone era of industrial railway building architecture but blends seamlessly with openness, vibrancy, and innovation. The modern design enhances the overall appeal of the building.
"The project is a fantastic example of an ability to create a high quality and aesthetically pleasing design on a prominent trackside site and one that retains the history and heritage of the Waverley Line for the benefit of the community for future generations.”
Grace Murray, from Stow Community Trust, said: "Throughout the development of Stow Station House that resulted in an award-winning development, Stow Community Trust worked closely with colleagues from Aitken Turnbull. The team was responsive and helpful throughout, and we are delighted with the result.”
Aitken Turnbull is also pleased to recognise the efforts of Stow Community Trust, Quantity Surveyors - Thomson Gray, Civil & Structural Engineers - Will Rudd Davidson, local business services company - Waverley M&E and Contractor James Swinton and Sons who all helped deliver the successful outcome of both awards.
