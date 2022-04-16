Glasgow-based training consultancy This is Milk is looking to raise up to £450,000 to support the launch of its new online learning platform.
Set up in 2015 by managing director Angela Prentner-Smith, This is Milk specialises in making “workplaces fit for the future”. The new platform, Neve, will allow training providers to create courses that adapt to individuals regardless of their learning ability.
Ms Prentner-Smith, who has been diagnosed with dyspraxia, said Neve can also be tailored to deliver training to workers facing challenges from conditions such as dyslexia, attention deficit disorder and ADHD.
“In today’s e-learning market, learners and educators encounter drawbacks with many products,” she said.
“These range from limited face-to-face communication during training sessions and learning activities that can feel socially disconnected or lonely for some students. This can lead to less focus on skills practice and an over-reliance on theory.
“People with disabilities can encounter an added stumbling block in having only limited access to courses and materials.”
Investors will receive a share in This is Milk, which has almost doubled annual sales in each of the last three years to £360,000 as of 2021.
Neve uses “learning pathways” that organise course content into digestible chunks, and also deploys “nudges” to encourage practice and reinforcement of the learning material.
“Neve will also help professional learners gain an education that goes beyond just knowledge sharing,” Ms Prentner-Smith added. “With Neve they will acquire the means to demonstrate explicitly how to apply what they learn in specific contexts.”
The agency works with clients such as RBS, Sage Group, the Scottish Digital Academy and the Welsh Government. It has won a number of awards, and in 2021 Ms Prentner-Smith was shortlisted as Entrepreneur of the Year at the Glasgow Business Awards.
