More than 150 people have signed a petition amid mounting anger over plans for remote learning at high schools in the Western Isles.

The scheme - which union leaders claim is being rolled out without proper consultation - is aimed at giving S4-6 pupils the opportunity to engage in digital and hybrid lessons via the e-Sgoil platform.

However, it is feared this would not necessarily be under the supervision of a registered teacher.

The plan was set out in a letter sent to parents and carers on March 28. Education bosses have suggested it will help boost the subject options available and tackle the issue of provision in learning establishments where small class sizes typically create course viability challenges.

READ MORE: Longer school day 'will punish pupils and teachers'

It is envisaged the arrangement will be achieved through harmonisation of subject choice forms and timetables across all four Western Isles secondary schools.

But the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) local association has voiced a range of worries, particularly over a frequently asked questions (FAQ) document that claims pupils will “benefit from digital and hybrid models of learning” with “an adult” present in the room during online classes.

A statement reads: “As a local association we have always insisted that a registered teacher must be responsible in the receiving school for any online learning.

“This document suggests that ‘an adult’ (any adult?) will be responsible for junior classes and senior pupils can be completely unsupervised.

“We have significant health and safety and child protection concerns about this aspect of the proposal. There is an absolute disregard for statutory responsibilities and duties towards pupils as well as a serious undermining of the role of professional, registered teachers.”

The statement also criticises the suggestion that “small groups of learners should be permanently online for certain classes”. It adds: “Online learning can be set up as appropriate collaboration and according to the professional judgement of teachers of small classes without it having to be the de facto arrangement.

“Pedagogical approaches should be determined by teaching staff, not by staffing calculations.”

Signatures have been flooding in after an online EIS members petition was published to protest against the plans. At the time of going to press yesterday, 152 individuals had added their names.

Local association members said they wanted continuation of the status quo until further clarity on the proposals is provided and agreement reached.

READ MORE: Glasgow centre to nurture university dreams from the age of 7

The row has erupted as evidence grows that remote and hybrid learning approaches are becoming more firmly embedded in the wake of Covid.

In one recent example, a review of Scotland’s regional improvement collaboratives (RICs) found online Advanced Higher opportunities were being expanded in a number of local authority areas.

Its authors noted that the Tayside RIC, which covers Angus, Dundee City and Perth & Kinross councils, had set up a virtual campus offering a range of courses via digital technology. The development meant that, during 2021/22, all senior pupils could access Advanced Highers in computing, French and Spanish “using entirely remote learning”. The offer included occasional live sessions and some group or one-to-one tutorials.

The review found that online Advanced Highers were also being trialled by the South West Education Improvement Collaborative, which takes in Dumfries & Galloway council and the local authorities for East, North and South Ayrshire.

Western Isles Council did not respond to a request for comment on the EIS members petition.

Council leader Roddie Mackay said recently that the authority had discussed the changes and agreed to them publicly. A council spokesman also stressed headteachers and parent councils at the four secondary schools were consulted.