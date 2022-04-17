A WEST of Scotland seafood company that supplied top-end chefs with hand-dived scallops has this week said it is to cease trading.
The Ethical Shellfish Company, which was founded by Guy Grieve and his then wife Juliet Knight in 2010, delivered scallops to leading chefs throughout the UK.
More recently the pandemic led it to make significant changes, with the company noting on its website that it had been forced to sell its boat, Invictus, to keep going. It continued to source scallops from dive-fishing boats on the west coast, and diversified into direct sales to “home cooks” during period of lockdowns, while also continuing to supply restaurants.
Click to subscribe from £1 👇
North Sea firm makes ‘significant’ oil find
NORTH Sea-focused Longboat Energy has underlined the potential to make big gas finds in the area as it looks to continue a notable run of exploration success.
The company, which was formed by former bosses of Aberdeen-based Faroe Petroleum, has started drilling work on a prospect that experts reckon could contain the equivalent of around 160 million barrels of oil.
UK exports remain stalled
EXPORT sales growth has effectively remained stagnant for the past year as UK firms face continuing difficulties in trading with the European Union post-Brexit.
A survey of more than 2,700 exporters by the British Chambers of Commerce (BCC) found the number of firms reporting an increase in overseas sales unchanged at 29 per cent during the first quarter of this year, while those reporting a decrease rose by one percentage point to 25%.
Jeweller to take over landmark city centre building
SCOTLAND’S largest city’s pandemic-battered high street has been given a vote of confidence with the announcement of a £5 million investment by a venerable jeweller.
Family-run Laings has signed a 15-year lease to take over Rowan House, the landmark B-listed building on Buchanan Street in Glasgow, as the flagship of its six UK stores.
Opinion, insight, analysis
Kristy Dorsey: No misplaced business sympathies for Sunak in these days of economic woe
Scott Wright: Revival of overseas travel spells hard times for Scottish tourism industry
Mark Williamson: Cambo find off Shetland may be developed by Israeli-owned firm
Brian Donnelly: Farewell to family at helm of hotel for 67 years
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here