A WEST of Scotland seafood company that supplied top-end chefs with hand-dived scallops has this week said it is to cease trading.

The Ethical Shellfish Company, which was founded by Guy Grieve and his then wife Juliet Knight in 2010, delivered scallops to leading chefs throughout the UK.

More recently the pandemic led it to make significant changes, with the company noting on its website that it had been forced to sell its boat, Invictus, to keep going. It continued to source scallops from dive-fishing boats on the west coast, and diversified into direct sales to “home cooks” during period of lockdowns, while also continuing to supply restaurants.

​Click to subscribe from £1 👇

North Sea firm makes ‘significant’ oil find

Longboat Energy is drilling on the Cambozola prospect in the North Sea with Equinor Picture: Odfjell Drilling

NORTH Sea-focused Longboat Energy has underlined the potential to make big gas finds in the area as it looks to continue a notable run of exploration success.

The company, which was formed by former bosses of Aberdeen-based Faroe Petroleum, has started drilling work on a prospect that experts reckon could contain the equivalent of around 160 million barrels of oil.

UK exports remain stalled

William Bain, head of trade policy at the BCC, said this performance compares poorly to that of Germany, where exports inside and outside the European single market are ahead by double-digit margins.

EXPORT sales growth has effectively remained stagnant for the past year as UK firms face continuing difficulties in trading with the European Union post-Brexit.

A survey of more than 2,700 exporters by the British Chambers of Commerce (BCC) found the number of firms reporting an increase in overseas sales unchanged at 29 per cent during the first quarter of this year, while those reporting a decrease rose by one percentage point to 25%.

Jeweller to take over landmark city centre building

SCOTLAND’S largest city’s pandemic-battered high street has been given a vote of confidence with the announcement of a £5 million investment by a venerable jeweller.

Family-run Laings has signed a 15-year lease to take over Rowan House, the landmark B-listed building on Buchanan Street in Glasgow, as the flagship of its six UK stores.

Opinion, insight, analysis

Kristy Dorsey: No misplaced business sympathies for Sunak in these days of economic woe

Scott Wright: Revival of overseas travel spells hard times for Scottish tourism industry

Mark Williamson: Cambo find off Shetland may be developed by Israeli-owned firm

Brian Donnelly: Farewell to family at helm of hotel for 67 years