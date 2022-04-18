A SCOTTISH salmon company that supplies leading restaurants has moved into the direct-to-consumer market.
Loch Duart, which farms more than 6,000 tonnes of salmon in Sutherland and the Outer Hebrides each year, has opened an online shop, giving people the opportunity to enjoy its wares in the home.
The move comes amid an increasing trend of producers selling directly to consumers, which was initially sparked by the circumstances created by the pandemic.
Chris Orr, sales director of Loch Duart, said: “Bringing Loch Duart to people’s homes has been something we have been planning for some time so it’s fantastic to finally launch our new online shop and bring the salmon we love direct to customers.
"Traditionall, Loch Duart salmon has been reserved for the world's finest restaurants, but over the last few years we've seen a growth not just in the desire to cook at home, but a demand for restaurant quality produce to work with.
“We’re delighted that home cooks can now easily buy generous Loch Duart fillet portions through our new online shop. I’d urge all discerning foodies and home cooks to savour the unique flavour of Loch Duart and to find out more about why we’re so proud of the way we raise our fish.
"Our slow grown salmon are given space to swim and fed a bespoke diet high in marine content which keeps them fit and healthy and high in Omega-3.”
Loch Duart employs 160 people in the Western Isles, Sutherland, and Ross and Cromarty, and supplies salmon to leading hotels, restaurants and retailers in the domestic and export markets.
