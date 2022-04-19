A SCOTTISH architects practice has been appointed to work on 1,000 new homes at a former factory site.

Michael Laird Architects (MLA) will work alongside build-to-rent firm Moda and Osborne+Co on the masterplan for the residential-led development at the Edinburgh Gateway transport rail and tram link.

The £350 million plan is proposed for the Saica site with the firm expected to move to a new facility in Livingston.

HeraldScotland:

MLA said: "We are thrilled to be working with Moda and Osborne+Co on exciting proposals for a new residential led development in the west of Edinburgh.

"Occupying the site of the Saica packaging plant, we are providing masterplanning and architectural designs to transform the site into a new community that capitalises on its location next to the Edinburgh Gateway Interchange and maximises opportunities for sustainable transport options.

"We are now refining the masterplan details in conjunction with stakeholders and the local community, to ensure that the development becomes a vibrant location that integrates into the continuing expansion of western Edinburgh."