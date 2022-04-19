ALMOST 200 new homes for a popular village site have been announced.
The award-winning Stewart Milne Homes' Dargavel Village development in Bishopton is set to grow as the housebuilder has acquired a 16-acre neighbouring site to create a further 197 new homes.
The new site will comprise a mix of 135 one, three, four, five and six bedroom homes, as well as an additional 62 "much needed" affordable housing units and is expected to attract a range of demographics given its varying choice of house types.
Set to launch to market in autumn 2022, the 135 houses available for private sale are part of the new Stewart Milne Homes Villages range of housing designs.
The homes in this new range have been "architecturally designed to meet the changing needs and lifestyles of homeowners, combining elegance and space with practicality" the developer said.
The new and enhanced Dargavel Village development will also feature the exclusive affordable housing Forests range which has been "intricately designed with the consumer at the forefront to provide high-quality living options for the whole family".
Dargavel Village is one of the first Stewart Milne Homes developments in the UK to feature the range.
Tony Williamson, sales and marketing director, Stewart Milne Homes Scotland, said: “We are excited to enhance our desirable Dargavel Village development which has proven to be a very popular site given its excellent location and cleverly designed homes.
"There is an acute demand for homes across Renfrewshire, and as an extension of the existing neighbourhood, the new homes available will help to future-proof housing supply and the local economy.
“We understand that homeowners are looking for high-quality homes that have strong connectivity with the wider community and beyond.
"As well as bolstering the housing stock, we are going to create a stunning tree and bush lined walkway to the community woodland park, which will also be backed onto by some of the new plots. This will truly enhance the development and create a safe, direct link for families to access local amenities – a place shaped to the way people live in the area.”
