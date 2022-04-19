THE historic Graving Docks at Govan on the River Clyde are poised to be revived with a £500,000 restoration project.
Govan Drydock Ltd, the company leading the project, has declared the investment will restore the Glasgow drydock as a fully operational ship repair and maintenance facility by the end of the year, adding that the move would bring jobs to the area and boost efforts to revitalise the Clyde waterfront.
The Graving Docks, which are located around two and a half miles from the city centre on the south banks of the river, were built in the late 19th century by the Clyde Navigation Trust. At the time, the docks could accommodate some of the largest ships in the world, and were extensively used for winter overhauls, repairs and refits of Clyde steamers until their closure in 1987. Since then the docks have lain derelict.
In a statement, Govan Drydock noted that feasibility studies have taken place and that the company has secured a licence to operate Govan Graving Dock number one, allowing it to bring the facility back to life for use by historic and commercial ships.
Peter Breslin, managing director of Govan Drydock Ltd, said: “We are committed to retaining the heritage and preserving the history of Govan Graving Dock. I am honoured to be returning this historic drydock back to active service and look forward to progressing with the restoration programme over the next six months.
“The facility will breathe life into the Govan area of Glasgow, bring employment opportunities and will become a much-needed facility for historic and commercial ships and ship owners for many years to come.”
Iain Sim, Chairman of Friends of TS Queen Mary, said: “The trustees are very pleased to note that Govan Dry Dock will be available to Glasgow's historic ships and we wish the team well with the restoration programme to reopen this historic dock.
“Following the recent announcement of the intention to return the TS Queen Mary to active service, we have been exploring options for the restoration of the ship. We look forward to discussing the next phases of the TS Queen Mary restoration project with the Govan Drydock team.”
Martin Sealeaf, chief executive of The SeaKing Group, said: “With first-hand experience working with Peter, I am looking forward to staying updated with such a meaningful project.
"Peter's attention to detail and experience within the maritime industry will ensure that the restoration of the historic dock will add value at a social-economic level and provide the docks' long-term future for commercial use. The SeaKing Group will be actively supporting the project technically and commercially in the coming months.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here