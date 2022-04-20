THE first of almost 200 new homes for at a popular village site are set to launch by this autumn.

The award-winning Stewart Milne Homes' Dargavel Village development in Bishopton is to grow after the housebuilder has acquired a 16-acre neighbouring site to create a further 197 new homes.

The new site will comprise a mix of 135 one, three, four, five and six-bedroom homes, as well as an additional 62 "much needed" affordable housing units and is expected to attract a range of demographics given its varying choice of house types.

Tony Williamson, sales and marketing director, Stewart Milne Homes Scotland, said: "There is an acute demand for homes across Renfrewshire, and as an extension of the existing neighbourhood, the new homes available will help to future-proof housing supply and the local economy.

“We understand that homeowners are looking for high-quality homes that have strong connectivity with the wider community and beyond.

"As well as bolstering the housing stock, we are going to create a stunning tree and bush lined walkway to the community woodland park, which will also be backed onto by some of the new plots."

Gerry More, group managing director, said: “The acquisition of the Dargavel Village development comes at an exciting time for Stewart Milne Homes, having recently purchased land in Congleton, Cheshire, to deliver our exciting new Astbury Park development of 178 homes.

"These developments, with combined development value of £111 million, are part of our ambitious pipeline of new site acquisitions as we eye significant growth opportunities across the UK."