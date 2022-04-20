A NEW water purification system to help the treatment of sea lice on farmed salmon is to be tested in Scotland.
The system will be trialled for the first time alongside a medicine used to treat sea lice, in what is claimed could provide a boost for fish health, and clean the water in which they have been treated.
It comes against the backdrop of £40 million a year costs of managing sea lice in Scotland, said to be considered the greatest biological challenge to the aquaculture sector.
The new system, called CleanTreat, is developed by aquaculture biotechnology firm Benchmark, and will be tested at a Mowi fish farm over the next month, in a trial backed by the University of Stirling and the Sustainable Aquaculture Innovation Centre.
The consortium will test the efficacy of CleanTreat in removing Salmosan Vet, a treatment for sea lice, aiming to determine how and in what quantities it can be filtered from treatment water.
It is claimed that introducing CleanTreat could allow fish farmers to respond more quickly to sea lice challenges and improve the process of treating fish for farmers.
Mark Todman, of Benchmark, said: “CleanTreat could enable the use of efficacious and high welfare medicines like Salmosan Vet in the most environmentally responsible manner possible, providing the best outcomes for both farmers and their fish.”
Dougie Hunter, of Mowi, said: “We take a number of different approaches to supporting their welfare, including the use of medicines.
"However, we are always conscious of any potential environmental impact and the introduction of CleanTreat could help alleviate some of the current limitations of Salmosan Vet.
"This could be a significant boost to fish health and welfare across our sites.”
Heather Jones, SAIC chief executive, said it is "important to note that it is an enhancement of an already closely controlled and tightly regulated process".
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here