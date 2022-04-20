WOOD chief executive Robin Watson has announced plans to stand down after seven years in charge of the Aberdeen-based engineering giant.
Mr Watson said he felt the time was right to step down as chief executive after leading a drive to transform Wood from a business focused on the North Sea oil services industry into a global operation with interests in a wider range of energy and industrial markets.
Noting that 2022 marks his tenth year on the Wood Board and seventh as chief executive, Mr Watson said: “ When I think back to the business I joined, it was largely focused on the North Sea and Gulf of Mexico and was almost entirely an upstream oilfield services business.
“I reflect with pride on the business we have now and the opportunities we continue to unlock in some very exciting and relevant energy markets: carbon capture, hydrogen, bio-refining, minerals processing, solar and wind energy - all alongside our well-established conventional energy business.”
Wood posted a $136 million (£106m) loss for 2021 yesterday, after incurring a $99m exceptional charge in respect of a contract in Poland, where it has suffered setbacks.
The contract covers work on buildings to house the Aegis Ashore anti-missile defence facility for the US Army Corps of Engineers.
Wood inherited the contract with the Amec Foster Wheeler engineering business it acquired for £2.2 billion in 2017.
Mr Watson said: “2021 was a challenging year for the Group, with the ongoing pressures of the pandemic, mixed market conditions across our businesses and continued challenges in Projects impacting our performance. Despite this, we ended the year with positive momentum and a growing order book.”
Wood chairman Roy Franklin said Mr Watson had built a strong leadership team around him and a solid portfolio that provides the group with great opportunities.
He added: “A search process is now underway, with both internal and external candidates, and we are confident a smooth transition will follow later this year.”
Mr Watson will remain in his role until the successful candidate is in place.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here