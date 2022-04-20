SCOTTISH transport giant FirstGroup has unveiled a telecoms veteran as its new chief executive.

The Aberdeen-based company, which owns First Bus and runs the Avanti West Coast rail franchise with Trenitalia, has appointed Graham Sutherland, a former senior executive of BT, to the role.

Mr Sutherland, who joins on May 16, replaces Matthew Gregory, who stepped down in September following calls from activist investor Coast Capital for him to resign. That followed claims from Coast that FirstGroup had sold its First Student and First Transit businesses in the US too cheaply.

David Martin had occupied the post of executive chairman while a successor to Mr Gregory was found, and will resume the role of non-executive chairman on July 1.

The company noted this morning that Mr Sutherland had been chief executive of KCOM Group, a London-listed telecommunications company, from 2018 until its sale to a Macquarie-managed infrastructure fund.

Before that Mr Sutherland held senior roles with BT, including as chief executive of its business and public sector division, and led the integration of the EE business unit. He was also chief executive of BT Ireland. Other roles have included chief executive of NTL Ireland, and senior positions with Bombardier.

Mr Sutherland is a non-executive director of Savvi, one of Ireland’s largest credit unions.

He said: "It’s a privilege to have the opportunity to lead FirstGroup. I look forward to working with my new colleagues to drive the Group forward and deliver the vital services that are key to achieving society’s sustainability and economic goals.

"With its prime positions in bus and rail, strong balance sheet and clear purpose, FirstGroup has many opportunities ahead and I look forward to helping shape its exciting future.”

Mr Martin said: "I am delighted to welcome Graham to FirstGroup. He has a strong track record in the delivery of critical services and in creating value for shareholders in rapidly evolving regulatory and technological environments.

"Graham joins at an exciting and important time for FirstGroup which is now a focused and resilient business with a strong platform from which to develop. I am confident that Graham is ideally suited to take the Group forward and I look forward to working with him to maximise the widespread opportunities that exist for growth and sustainable value creation."