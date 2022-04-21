HAMPDEN & Co has hailed strong growth in loans and deposits in 2021, which it said was driven in part by its evolving product suite and increased referrals from professional intermediaries.

The Edinburgh-based bank said deposits from clients rose by 39 per cent to £696 million for the year to 31 December, against £501m the year before, while loans and advances were up 29% to £422m, compared with £326m.

Total income for the year increased 29% to £13.2m, against £10.2m, which was the highest level since the bank was launched in 2015.

Graeme Hartop, Hampden chief executive, said the bank’s traditional Scottish markets registered strong client and lending growth.

“The bank performed well in 2021 and demonstrated agility and resilience to help clients face the challenges of the pandemic," added Mr Hartop. “The rise in interest rates from the historic lows of the last few years will help us to achieve profitable scale."

Hampden said it benefitted from strong demand for its tailored lending solutions, which include residential, retirement, family guarantor, multi-property and buy-to-let mortgages.

It moved to extend its specialist offerings, including its new retirement mortgage service with the launch of a self-build mortgage and financing for eco-friendly home and renewable energy initiatives.

Also in 2021, Colin Tate joined from Sainsbury’s Bank as chief operating officer, Ryan Beattie joined as a banking director from Adam & Company, former Goldman Sachs director Caroline Taylor was appointed to the board as non-executive director and chair of the remuneration committee, and Noble & Co chief executive Angus Macpherson joined the board as a non-executive director.