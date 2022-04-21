Thirteen Scottish firms have been recognised in this year’s Queen’s Awards for Enterprise, including double winner Calnex Solutions of Linlithgow.

Originally known as the Queen’s Awards to Industry, the programme has been running since 1966 and awards today are granted across four categories: international trade; innovation; sustainable development; and promoting opportunity.

A total of 226 organisations across the UK received awards this year, only seven of which won in two different categories. Calnex, which makes telecoms testing equipment used by major companies around the world, has been recognised for its contributions to innovation and international trade.

The other Scottish winner in the innovation category was Aberdeen-based Kaseum Technology, which designs and manufactures tools for the oil and gas industry. Winners in the international trade category include: Glasgow-based utility network operator IQA Operations; market intelligence specialist Phil Mac Associates of Midlothian; subsea equipment provider Maritime Developments from Aberdeenshire; the Wigtown-based Bladnoch Distillery; Dingwall-based garden materials supplier WoodBlocX; training provider TEFL Scotland of Inverness; and Edinburgh-based Nairn’s Oatcakes.

“From TEFL Scotland equipping tutors to teach English from their base in Inverness to the Bladnoch independent distillery making world-class whisky in Dumfries and Galloway, these firms showcase the excellence Scottish business is renowned for,” Scotland Office minister Iain Stewart said.

There were four Scottish winners in the sustainable development category: Forres-based AES Solar; industrial metal recycling specialist John Lawrie Tubulars of Montrose; Edinburgh-based snack producer Healthy Nibbles; and the Edinburgh Remakery, an environmental social enterprise founded in 2016 that teaches sustainable reuse and repair skills.

Business minister Paul Scully said: “The Edinburgh Remakery is serving as an inspiration to businesses across the UK with the way in which it is championing sustainability.

“I commend all of this year’s winners for their commitment to producing innovative products and serving the wider community and wish them every success in their future endeavours.”