One of Edinburgh’s oldest pubs has been restored to its former glory by its new owners, Victorian public house operator DM Stewart Ltd.

Brothers Christian and David Stewart purchased Ryrie's, originally built in the 1800s as a fuelling station for horse and carts in the city's Haymarket, immediately prior to the pandemic in a £2.9 million deal. That and its £250,000 refurbishment were made possible by a £1.6m funding package from Royal Bank of Scotland.

The loan has allowed DM Stewart to add to its portfolio of freehold sites in the Scottish capital. Use of The Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan Scheme (CBILS) supported the business during the pandemic, and allowed the company to quickly progress the pub’s restoration.

The funding package has allowed the business to go ahead with both the purchase and restoration of Ryrie’s while also continuing to employ bar staff, which allowed for a quick return to trading across its sites when pandemic restrictions eased.

With aims to continue building upon its four Victorian public houses across Edinburgh, DM Stewart reopened Ryrie’s in February 2022. The brothers say the venue has enjoyed great success with new and regular customers visiting to eat, drink and socialise.

“Once we had purchased the site with the assistance of The Royal Bank of Scotland, we were determined to return the space to its heyday in 1906 when it was redesigned by the famous city architect Robert McFarlane Cameron," joint managing director Christian Stewarat said.

"It was important for us to refine what Ryrie’s already had rather than following trends and fads within the sector.

"Welcoming back customers to soak in the beauty of one of the city’s oldest public houses has been a delight for our entire team. We’re pleased to report that Ryrie’s has created and helped retain jobs for our staff, with the expectation of more to come with the return of tourists and as the development of Haymarket progresses.”

Jason Cram, relationship director at Royal Bank of Scotland, added: “Although they specialise in classic style pubs, DM Stewart Ltd has always been forward-thinking in its approach to the protection of traditional pubs and what they mean to the community they are located within.

"It’s been brilliant to be able to support this family-run business and see Ryrie’s succeed thanks to the hard-work of DM Stewart Ltd and its committed staff.”