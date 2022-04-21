AN HISTORIC listed building recommended to be refurbished as a community and creative hub following a feasibility study into its future.

The leaseholding Scottish Historic Buildings Trust and owner City of Edinburgh Council appointed Richard Murphy Architects to carry out the study to go before Edinburgh councillors next week.

The preferred option recommended for approval is for a mixed-use community and creative hub, including heritage display spaces.

A separate option investigated was as a museum dedicated to people who have suffered oppression, including victims of slavery.

SHBT said Custom House in Leith is an “iconic Georgian building” originally visible from the sea and sitting adjacent to the entrance to the docks.

Over 200 years the building has seen dramatic changes, but has continued to occupy a prominent position and act as a visual anchor point for this resilient community.

The City of Edinburgh Council acquired Custom House from National Museums of Scotland for £650,000 using Common Good funding in 2015 and SHBT took over the direct management on a short term lease, for which renewal discussions are ongoing.

SHBT said in a draft of the feasibility study: “The proposed community and creative hub will encourage a diverse cross section of the local community to engage with the building in a variety of ways and become an important and thriving hub for businesses and organisations, as well as serving the growing community of Leith, strengthening the civic pride that already exists in the area.

“The options appraisal has assessed a variety of potential use possibilities for Custom House including a full museum option.

"However, during development of the study it became clear that a single use museum project would be extremely challenging to deliver, both in terms of available funding sources to support a capital project and the likely need for significant third-party subsidy to support ongoing revenue costs for such a venture.

“Our preferred option incorporates the potential for heritage display, which will include interpretation of the rich local, national, and international history of both the building and Leith as a whole."

It added: “The overall project cost for the preferred redevelopment of Custom House as a mixed-use community and creative hub is estimated as £15.1 million.”

The council's document states: “This option will create an open and welcoming building for the community whilst generating sufficient commercial income to ensure that the building has a sustainable future.

“It respects the historic fabric of this important, category A-listed property.”

