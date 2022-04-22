By Ian McConnell

Business Editor

International law firm Pinsent Masons is hiking its annual salary for newly qualified lawyers in its Scottish offices by 35.5 per cent, or £16,000, to £61,000 to “attract the cream of Scotland’s next generation of litigators, advisers and dealmakers”.

Pinsent Masons last year offered positions to 16 newly qualified lawyers in Scotland, with six based in Glasgow, five in Edinburgh, four in Aberdeen, and one opting for a London-based role.

Partner Katharine Hardie, who chairs Pinsent Masons in Scotland and Northern Ireland, said: “As a purpose-led professional services firm we are committed to attracting, retaining and nurturing the best young lawyers in the profession and are willing to offer top of the market salaries to achieve this.

“Our Scottish teams play central roles in numerous national and international instructions which are part and parcel of working for a global firm with an extensive geographic footprint.”

She added: “We believe the opportunity to be based in Scotland and to work on high-profile mandates on behalf of many of the country’s leading corporates, combined with competitive salaries, agile working and our long-held commitment to gender equality and diversity and inclusion, is a compelling offer which will appeal to ambitious young lawyers starting out in their legal careers.”

Pinsent Masons noted the new pay levels would take effect from September, with salaries for newly qualified lawyers in London increasing by 22.6%, from £75,000 to £92,000.

The law firm has more than 450 partners and in excess of 3,300 people operating from 26 offices around the world.

Pinsent Masons noted that a recent round of promotions had seen six Scottish-based lawyers promoted to partner, with three senior associates moving up to legal director, and Edinburgh-based solicitor advocate Jim Cormack QC appointed global head of the firm’s 265-strong litigation, regulatory and tax team.