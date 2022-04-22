Scottish Sea Farms (SSF), the country’s second-largest producer of farmed salmon, has implemented a 9 per cent pay rise for its lowest income workers to help combat the cost-of-living crisis.

From the start of this month the company is paying a minimum of £10.40 per hour, taking entry level salaries to £21,632 before overtime, weekend payments and annual bonuses. This compares to the legal minimum wage of £9.50 and the voluntary real living wage of £9.90.

Headquartered in Stirling, SSF is co-owned by Norwegian firms Leroy Seafood Group and SalMar.

“Across each area of our business, costs are rising at a rate and to a level never seen before," SSF managing director Jim Gallagher said. "In the first four months of this year alone, the cost of fish feed – one of our largest overheads – has risen by 29%, with further increases expected throughout the year.

"Over the same period, we’ve seen even larger hikes in the price of oxygen (+32%), oil and diesel (+48%), and electricity (+53%), all of which are essential to the smooth running of our operations.

“Of course, household incomes are under increasing pressure too due to the rising price of food, fuel and energy, amongst other essentials. As an employer, it presents a very real challenge: how best to help employees withstand the worst of the hopefully short-lived inflationary hikes, whilst also ensuring any increases in pay rates are affordable longer-term.

“By paying the higher rate of £10.40 per hour, we hope to help those on lower incomes and their families who are being hardest hit by the deepening cost of living crisis.”