Cut Media, a sport content studio in Glasgow, has unveiled a ground-breaking drone film for Red Bull.

The film showcases the "first single-take first person view drone run" of the iconic urban downhill course Red Bull Valparaiso Cerro Abajo in Chile.

Cut Media is claimed to be a pioneer in creating video content for every screen size and "the footage from this shoot is incredible and has never been done before".

Following urban downhill legend, Tomáš Slavík and filmed in one continuous shot, the video "pushes technological boundaries and encapsulates the speed and raw intensity of the Valparaíso downhill route, notorious for its daring man-made obstacles and nail-bitingly narrow staircases".

Red Bull Media House set Cut Media the challenge of capturing the energy and high-speed action at Red Bull Valparaíso, one of the longest-running urban downhill races in the world.

Archie Hawkes, social content producer at Red Bull said: “Trying to bring a new perspective to an event known for its iconic POV runs was always going to be a huge challenge.

"Luckily in Cut Media we found a crew that did not shy away from the unknown and whose creative thinking turned us on to the incredibly talented Dutch Drone Gods."

Scott Marshall, executive producer of the 10-minute video, said: “We love a challenge – that’s how we’ve created so many hugely successful projects with Red Bull over the years, by taking on ambitious work and getting stuck into making the concept a reality. This project was great, not just as we expand into presenter-led content, but for turning an idea that loads of experts said would never work into an edge-of-your-seat piece of content.”

Jonny Ashworth, director, said: “When Redbull came to us with the challenge of following a rider top to bottom at the world's biggest urban downhill race with an FPV drone, the Dutch Drone Gods were so up for the challenge. It was a really cool process to document and coming away with the successful shot feels amazing''.

Tomas Slavik, Red Bull athlete, said: "There were so many things against us that day but walking away with this incredible shot was a big win for us all."

Cost-of-living crisis sparks pay hike for seafood staff

Scottish Sea Farms (SSF), the country’s second-largest producer of farmed salmon, has implemented a 9 per cent pay rise for its lowest income workers to help combat the cost-of-living crisis.

From the start of this month the company is paying a minimum of £10.40 per hour, taking entry level salaries to £21,632 before overtime, weekend payments and annual bonuses.

Educational boost for Armadilla

Scottish manufacturer Armadilla has completed its biggest educational order to date with the delivery of six outdoor pods to Surrey County Council.

Based in Bonnyrigg on the outskirts of Edinburgh, Armadilla makes eco-friendly outdoor living and working spaces. It initially supplied luxury pods to hotels and hospitality groups, and more recently began diversifying into the schools sector.