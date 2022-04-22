Cut Media, a sport content studio in Glasgow, has unveiled a ground-breaking drone film for Red Bull.
The film showcases the "first single-take first person view drone run" of the iconic urban downhill course Red Bull Valparaiso Cerro Abajo in Chile.
Cut Media is claimed to be a pioneer in creating video content for every screen size and "the footage from this shoot is incredible and has never been done before".
Following urban downhill legend, Tomáš Slavík and filmed in one continuous shot, the video "pushes technological boundaries and encapsulates the speed and raw intensity of the Valparaíso downhill route, notorious for its daring man-made obstacles and nail-bitingly narrow staircases".
Red Bull Media House set Cut Media the challenge of capturing the energy and high-speed action at Red Bull Valparaíso, one of the longest-running urban downhill races in the world.
Archie Hawkes, social content producer at Red Bull said: “Trying to bring a new perspective to an event known for its iconic POV runs was always going to be a huge challenge.
"Luckily in Cut Media we found a crew that did not shy away from the unknown and whose creative thinking turned us on to the incredibly talented Dutch Drone Gods."
Scott Marshall, executive producer of the 10-minute video, said: “We love a challenge – that’s how we’ve created so many hugely successful projects with Red Bull over the years, by taking on ambitious work and getting stuck into making the concept a reality. This project was great, not just as we expand into presenter-led content, but for turning an idea that loads of experts said would never work into an edge-of-your-seat piece of content.”
Jonny Ashworth, director, said: “When Redbull came to us with the challenge of following a rider top to bottom at the world's biggest urban downhill race with an FPV drone, the Dutch Drone Gods were so up for the challenge. It was a really cool process to document and coming away with the successful shot feels amazing''.
Tomas Slavik, Red Bull athlete, said: "There were so many things against us that day but walking away with this incredible shot was a big win for us all."
Cost-of-living crisis sparks pay hike for seafood staff
Scottish Sea Farms (SSF), the country’s second-largest producer of farmed salmon, has implemented a 9 per cent pay rise for its lowest income workers to help combat the cost-of-living crisis.
From the start of this month the company is paying a minimum of £10.40 per hour, taking entry level salaries to £21,632 before overtime, weekend payments and annual bonuses.
Educational boost for Armadilla
Scottish manufacturer Armadilla has completed its biggest educational order to date with the delivery of six outdoor pods to Surrey County Council.
Based in Bonnyrigg on the outskirts of Edinburgh, Armadilla makes eco-friendly outdoor living and working spaces. It initially supplied luxury pods to hotels and hospitality groups, and more recently began diversifying into the schools sector.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here