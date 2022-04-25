HOUSEBUILDER Cruden Homes is to hold a digital consultation event when it will unveil proposals to deliver "much-needed" housing in Leith.
Located on the site of the Edinburgh Carpet and Flooring Warehouse, on the corner of Salamander Street and Salamander Yards, the proposed development is expected to comprise 99 apartments.
The Edinburgh-based builder's development will range from four to six storeys, with ground floor retail fronting onto Salamander Street.
A web-based community consultation event, in line with Scottish Government Covid-guidelines, will allow people to provide feedback on and shape the proposals.
The online public consultation event, where the development team will be available via a live chat function to answer any questions, will take place on Thursday April 28 between 3.30pm-7.30pm.
The event follows extensive engagement locally with key stakeholders, the developer said.
Rory Stephens, from Cruden Homes, said: "We are delighted to be bringing forward these exciting proposals for consultation with the local community.
"This ambitious scheme regenerates the current brownfield site, delivering much-needed sustainable housing, including affordable homes, as well as providing a retail offering on the ground floor.
"We're keen to hear community views, allowing us to further shape and refine our proposals for the site, and would urge those able to do so to participate.”
