The "UK’s first full-sized autonomous bus" will take to the roads of Scotland for the first time this week, Stagecoach has said.

The Perth-based transport giant, in partnership with Fusion Processing, Alexander Dennis and Transport Scotland, will be carrying out on-road testing without passengers of the autonomous bus over the next two weeks in preparation for the launch of the CAVForth pilot service in late summer.

The Project CAVForth pilot is jointly funded by the UK Government’s Centre for Connected and Autonomous Vehicles (CCAV) and the project partners Fusion, ADL, Stagecoach and Transport Scotland.

It will see five single-deck autonomous buses operating at SAE Level 4 over the Forth Road Bridge between Ferrytoll Park and Ride in Fife and the Edinburgh Park Train and Tram interchange.

The buses are fitted with Fusion Processing’s ground-breaking sensor and control technology, CAVstar, that enables them to run on pre-selected roads without the safety driver having to intervene or take control.

The buses will provide a service capable of carrying up to 36 passengers over the 14 miles across the bridge, with capacity for over 10,000 passengers a week.

The on-road testing in Scotland follows successful depot-based trials, track testing and virtual simulation where the buses have been put through their paces to fine tune the autonomous drive systems.

Over 20 specially trained "autonomous bus professionals" are soon to be recruited by Stagecoach from across its east Scotland business.

When the service goes live, these experienced bus drivers will monitor the autonomous system alongside a bus "captain" who will "move around the saloon, talking to passengers about the service and answering any questions they may have, demonstrating what a future service might feel like when the staff member is able to leave the cab while the computer does the driving".

Sam Greer, of Stagecoach, said: “This is a hugely exciting project for Scotland and we are pleased to be starting live testing on roads this week.

"This is a major step forward in our journey to fully launch the UK’s first full-sized autonomous bus service and will provide easy access to a brand-new bus route in the heart of east Scotland.”

Chris Gall, ADL Group engineering director, said: “As we move towards passenger services later in the year, the project will be a landmark demonstration of future technologies in transport.”

Jim Hutchinson, Fusion Processing Ltd chief executive, said: “We are delighted to be leading the world’s most complex and ambitious autonomous vehicle programme.

"On road testing is an exciting milestone in the development of autonomous commercial vehicles and we look forward to welcoming passengers onboard in a few months’ time.”

Scots property firm sold

Impression of the proposed Candleriggs development in Glasgow

A SCOTTISH commercial property consultant that has advised on a range of high-profile deals has been acquired by a major international player.

Dougray Smith, which worked on the sale of major sites at Candleriggs in Glasgow and Haymarket in Edinburgh, has been snapped up by CBRE.

​​Medtech hails funding boost

Moray Martin, managing partner of Tricapital, Carcinotech chief executive Ishani Malhotra, and Ana Stewart of of Eos Advisory. Picture: Stewart Attwood

EDINBURGH-based Carcinotech has secured £1.6 million from a group of Scottish investors as its seeks to further accelerate commercialisation of its medical technology.

The company - which manufactures printers that create 3D tumours from cancer stem cells, primary cells, and established cell lines - is aiming to extend its commercial partnerships in Europe and North America in the coming year.

